Who is Ugyen Pelzang? What we know about the identity of "Bhutan's Babe Ruth" who caught the attention of MLB fans with awe-inspiring hit

19-year old Ugyen Pelzang may not be showing up on many prospects lists. However, the young baseball phenom is doing all he can to put his nation on the map.

Hailing from the small Himalayan nation of Bhutan, Pelzang has shown a peculiar affinity for baseball. Recently, images of Pelzang hitting a dinger against the bucolic backdrop of his home land has garnered significant attention.

Bhutan is a relatively unknown mountain Kingdom, ruled by Monarch Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck since 2006. The population is about 720,000, the vast majority of whom have a fleeting, if nonexistent, understanding of baseball.

A photo of Ugyen Pelzang playing in his home nation was snapped by Matthew DeSantis. DeSantis, a diehard Boston Red Sox fan from Connecticut, lives in Bhutan, and co-founded the nation's first and only Baseball and Softball Association.

"Congratulations Rinzin Nima and Ugyen Pelzang, Senior National team players, on being awarded full scholarships at @RTC_Bhutan. We are grateful to RTC and @BhutanOlympic for providing such incredible opportunities for our athletes to thrive both academically and athletically." - Bhutan Baseball and Softball Association

Pelzang has seemingly received an athletic scholarship to his country's first private college, located in the capital city of Thimphu. DeSantis has served a critical role in establishing baseball in the mountainous Kingdom, even organizing several baseball and softball tournaments where young players can show off their skills.

According to DeSantis, who has worked closely with Ugyen Pelzang, he met Wangchuck, the prince of Bhutan, while playing on his high school basketball team in Connecticut. Years later, he is one of the small country's foremost purveyors of western sports. Perhaps fans can keep a keen eye out for Pelzang on the 2030 New York Yankees.

"The world's most remote country, Bhutan, is experiencing a baseball boom. What started as a handful of kids playing on a concrete slab has grown to more than 6,000 children who are becoming dedicated baseball fans. Below is a photo of baseball being played in front of the Great Buddha Dordenma statue" - MLB Life

Ugyen Pelzang is the latest in an international baseball talent surge

While Bhutan may indeed be one of the most remote places to hold a baseball game, Ugyen Pelzang is just further proof of a global phenomenon.

In June, the Toronto Blue Jays selected Arjun Nimmala. Although he was born and raised in Florida, Nimmala credits cricket games while visiting family in India as having a profound impact on his decision to pursue baseball. At this rate, it is likely that we will see a lot more talent coming out of the Indian subcontinent.