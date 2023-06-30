Create

Who is Victor Mederos? Angels 2022 draft pick to make MLB pitching debut

By Jared "Bloomy" Bloom
Modified Jun 30, 2023 22:40 GMT
Los Angeles Angels Victor Mederos Debut & Manager Phil Nevin

The Los Angeles Angels have called up pitching prospect Victor Mederos prior to Friday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He's spent this season in Double-A with the Rocket City Trash Pandas, compiling a 5.98 ERA across 12 starts.

Mederos was the Angels' 178th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. He played college ball at the University of Miami and then transferred to Oklahoma State to play under skipper Josh Holiday.

Victor Mederos is ranked as the team's 18th prospect. He throws a fastball that touches the upper 90s with a curveball, a sharp slider, and a changeup. While he didn't have the greatest college career, the Angels were pleased with how he looked in camp.

When he takes the mound for the Angels, it will be his MLB debut. It's not clear whether he is being called up as a starter or a reliever.

The Los Angeles Angels are pulling out all the stops with the Victor Mederos' call-up

Los Angeles Angels v Texas Rangers

Victor Mederos isn't the only rookie the Los Angeles Angels have called up this season. They had rookie catcher Logan O'Hoppe on the roster until he went down with a shoulder injury that required surgery. He's likely out for the remainder of the season. In 16 games, he hit .283/.339/.547 with four home runs.

Zach Neto is another rookie the Angels have called up this season. He's played 55 games at shortstop for the team and has looked solid. Neto is hitting .259/.338/.431 with six home runs and 12 doubles.

The Angels are doing all they can to stay competitive this season, and so far, it has worked. They are 44-39, which is good for third place in the American League West. They sit just a half-game behind the Houston Astros for second place in the division.

