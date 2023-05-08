Who was Vida Blue's wife, Peggy Shannon? Looking back at the Oakland Athletics legend's married life 

Vida Blue, longtime MLB pitcher, died recently. He left behind an ex-wife and two children. Blue was married to Peggy Shannon, who has survived her former partner. The two had a storybook wedding several years ago.

Blue got married to Shannon on the mound at Candlestick Park after the couple went under an arc of bats held by the San Francisco Giants in 1989. At this time, Blue was 40 years old and his bride-to-be was 31.

Blue was a star for the Giants and the Oakland Athletics and dressed in all white for the monumental occasion. Willie McCovey, a Hall of Famer as well, was his best man.

Who was Vida Blue's wife? What to know about Peggy Shannon

Another former Giants star, Orlando Cepeda, walked Peggy Shannon out to where the ceremony would be held. After the ceremony, the couple circled the field in a deocrated old-fashioned buggy.

Vida Blue passed away

There were 50,000 people in the stands to witness the event and Blue's wife tossed her bridal bouquet into the stands instead of to a small cluster of people as is tradition at weddings.

The couple eventually divorced in 1996 but had two children together.

Blue was 73 when he passed away. The team issued a statement:

"There are few players with a more decorated career than Vida Blue. He was a three-time champion, an MVP, a six-time All-Star, a Cy Young Award winner and an Oakland A's Hall of Famer. Vida will always be a franchise legend and a friend. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this arduous time."

He will be missed.

