Who is Vinny Nittoli? New York Mets calling up pitching prospect for game vs Phillies

Vinny Nittoli will get his chance to impress his new major-league club on Friday. The New York Mets announced on Thursday that they will promote the reliever on Friday.

Niittoli was recently a member of the Chicago Cubs but was traded earlier this month to the Mets. He's been in the minor leagues this season, holding a 3.81 ERA on 26 innings pitched.

He's coming off three consecutive scoreless outings in the minors, and New York is hurting for bullpen arms. They believe Nittoli's abilities will translate into the big leagues.

The Mets take on the Philadelphia Phillies over the weekend. Vinnie Nittoli's first appearance this season could come against the team he was signed to last season.

Vinny Nittoli could provide relief for this New York Mets bullpen

New York Yankees v New York Mets

The New York Mets bullpen has hit a wall. They're currently ranked 20th in the league with their 4.21 ERA. It isn't entirely their fault. The starting rotation hasn't been going deep into games, causing a big workload for the bullpen.

Vinny Nittoli has been a part of eight MLB teams. During that time, he has made a few appearances here and there. He was drafted in the 25th round by the Seattle Mariners in the 2014 MLB Draft. Since then, he's spent time with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Toronto Blue Jays twice, Minnesota Twins, Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs, and New York Yankees.

Nittoli relies on a three-pitch mix to get the job done. He usually throws his slider, followed by a four-seam fastball and a curveball. He likes to attack hitters at the top of the zone with his fastball and drop his offspeed pitches low and away.

Nittoli should provide solid middle relief and help set up games for the high-leverage arms at the end of the bullpen.

