Who is Vladimir Guerrero Jr's mother, Riquelma Ramos? A glimpse into family life of 2023 MLB Home Run Derby winner

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., a first baseman and designated hitter for the Toronto Blue Jays, is of Canadian and Dominican descent. He's the child of Riquelma Ramos and former MLB player and Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr.

Vladimir Jr. is a citizen of Canada and was born there, while his father was a player for the Montreal Expos. Most of his early years were spent in the Dominican Republic, where his mother, Riquelma Ramos, learnt French while residing in Montreal. The nationality of Ramos is Dominican. When Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was a little child, Riquelma got divorced.

Vladimir won the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby on Monday at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, but his moment that would have defined his legacy was tarnished by the fact that he unintentionally hit a kid.

Adam Castro @Amcastro16 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. murdering baseballs and a kid’s face in tonight’s championship round of the Home Run Derby #HomeRunDerby Vladimir Guerrero Jr. murdering baseballs and a kid’s face in tonight’s championship round of the Home Run Derby #HomeRunDerby https://t.co/ba54gPDGSw

Vladimir Guerrero Jr's career with Toronto Blue Jays

Guerrero will be called up from Triple-A Buffalo on April 26, the Blue Jays announced on April 24. Guerrero hit his first home run in the majors on May 14 against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park off Nick Vincent.

In the subsequent series against the Chicago White Sox, he hit two more home runs, one of which deflected off center fielder Leury Garcia's glove and over the wall. Guerrero started the 2021 MLB season weighing significantly less than he had in the previous two seasons.

Guerrero began the 2021 campaign as the Blue Jays' starting first baseman and also received regular starts as their designated hitter. He reached the landmark in exactly the same number of games as his father in 2021, when he blasted his 50th career home run in his 258th game.

Guerrero hit his 40th home run of the season on Sept. 6 against the New York Yankees, joining his father as only the second father-son tandem in MLB history to have a 40-home run season.

Guerrero avoided salary arbitration by agreeing a $7.9 million contract with the Blue Jays on Mar. 22, 2022. Guerrero was selected later in the season to start for the American League at first base in the All-Star Game.

