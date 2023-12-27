Who are Wander Franco's brothers? Exploring Rays star's family's connection with MLB

Wander Franco made news on Tuesday when it was reported that two raids were executed on his homes by Dominican authorities. However, Franco was nowhere to be found.

The raids were amid allegations that Franco had an inappropriate relationship with minors. In the Dominican Republic, they have a strict law prohibiting adults from having sexual contact with those under the age of 18.

This is an unfortunate situation that everyone involved has to deal with. One of the raids that took place in Bani was at Franco's mother's house.

Franco's family has baseball in their blood. His mother, Nancy Aybar, is the sister of former MLB players Erick Aybar and Willy Aybar, while his father is Wander Franco Sr., who played in the MiLB in the 90s.

Franco's brothers were also professional baseball players. Wander Alexander Franco and Wander Javier Franco played in the Houston Astros and San Francisco Giants organizations. Currently, neither brother is on a roster heading into the 2024 season.

What we know about the Wander Franco situation

Cleveland Guardians v Tampa Bay Rays

As the investigation started, Wander Franco was placed on the restricted list on August 14. Not long after, he was placed on administrative leave, which removed him from the team's roster.

Two girls have allegedly come forward claiming to have been in a relationship with the young slugger. One female posted about it on social media, while the other went to the police.

Authorities in the Dominican Republic and Major League Baseball investigated the incident. However, the raid news does not look good for Franco or the Tampa Bay Rays.

Franco was making a name for himself in the league, both at the plate and in the field, before being placed on administrative leave. Now, his once-promised career is clouded in uncertainty.

