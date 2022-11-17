The Toronto Blue Jays have kicked off their offseason by trading away Teoscar Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners. In exchange, the Blue Jays received two pitchers: Erik Swanson and Adam Macko. Swanson is a right-handed relief pitcher, while Macko is a left-handed pitching prospect.

It doesn't seem like the best return for an outfielder who was an All-Star in 2021. Teoscar Hernandez was scheduled to become a free agent in 2023 and was expected to make close to $14 million in arbitration. Toronto could be trying to get out in front on this one and sign an outfielder in the off-season.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Heading back to Toronto in exchange for Teoscar Hernández are right-handed reliever Erik Swanson and left-handed starter Adam Macko, sources tell me and @kileymcd . Swanson had a 1.68 ERA last year while Macko was in High-A. Hernández is a free agent after the 2023 season. Heading back to Toronto in exchange for Teoscar Hernández are right-handed reliever Erik Swanson and left-handed starter Adam Macko, sources tell me and @kileymcd. Swanson had a 1.68 ERA last year while Macko was in High-A. Hernández is a free agent after the 2023 season.

The Toronto Blue Jays are looking to build their bullpen. Their bullpen is solid, but they want to add more. They understand how important relief pitching is in today's game.

Fans aren't happy with the trade. They believe the team could have gotten a better return for Teoscar Hernandez. He was a big part of the team, and fans felt like they got rid of him for almost nothing.

"Who? What a blow of a trade by Atkins," one fan said.

BrysonGOHABS @Hooksy87 @JeffPassan @kileymcd Who? What a blow of a trade by atkins @JeffPassan @kileymcd Who? What a blow of a trade by atkins

"I'm no longer a Jays fan," explained another.

Toronto Blue Jays fans think the team got fleeced in the trade. They're not familiar with who they got in return at all.

Swanson will immediately make an impact in the bullpen for the Jays. Adam Macko has the potential to become a high-end starter.

Fans will miss Teoscar Hernandez. He was a two-time Silver Slugger Award winner during his time there and was an integral part of their success.

The Toronto Blue Jays wanted to beef up their bullpen, even at the cost of Teoscar Hernandez

Toronto Blue Jays v Tampa Bay Rays Game 1

The Blue Jays are big fans of Erik Swanson and think he could be a key piece in their bullpen. Swanson pitched in 57 games for the Seattle Mariners in 2022, going 3-2 with an ERA of 1.68.

The team finished the regular season with a team bullpen ERA of 3.77. It ranked them in the middle of the road when compared to other teams in the league. The Houston Astros had the best regular-season bullpen ERA in the league at 2.80.

It's no coincidence that the team that won the World Series had the best bullpen in the league. The best teams in baseball have the best bullpens. Teams are starting to understand just how important the team's bullpen is.

Poll : 0 votes