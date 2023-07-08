Who will replace Dansby Swanson in MLB All-Star Game? Chicago Cubs shortstop placed on IL with heel contusion

When 28-year old shortstop Dansby Swanson decided to depart his team of the previous seven seasons, the Atlanta Braves, and ink a seven-year, $77 million contract with the Chicago Cubs, it represented a big change of scenery.

Throughout 2021 and 2022, Swanson had missed only two games in the Braves' schedule. In 2022, his slashline of .277/.329/.447 alongside 25 home runs and 96 RBIs earned him the first All-Star appearance, and helped him finish the season in the NL MVP conversation.

The succeeding offseason, Dansby Swanson decided to sign with the Chicago Cubs. The move to the Windy City was, at least partly, inspired by his new wife Mallory Pugh, who plays professional soccer for the Chicago Red Stars of the NWSL.

"Greatest Holiday of all time wouldn’t be complete without an Alpha Male Dansby Swanson home run" - Gustavo

Upon his arrival on the Chicago Cubs roster, Swanson showed no signs of slowing down. In his first 83 games of the year, Swanson hit 10 home runs, 36 RBIs, and owns a .258 batting average. The stats were enough to earn Swanson his second career All-Star, and one of three Cubs expected to take to the field in Seattle.

Although Orlando Arcia of the Atlanta Braves, Swanson's former teammate, will get the starting nod at shortstop, Swanson was selected as a substitute. This means that he could be called upon at any point in the contest, however, it now appears as though the Georgia native will not be on the scene at all.

On Wednesday, July 6, Dansby Swanson injured his heel while running the bases during his team's contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. Upon inspection, it was determined that Swanson had suffered from a left heel contusion.

"The #Cubs today placed INF Dansby Swanson on the 10-day IL (retroactive to July 6) with a left heel contusion and recalled INF Miles Mastrobuoni from @IowaCubs" - Chicago Cubs

In the wake of his injury, it was announced that Geraldo Perdomo of the Arizona Diamondbacks will be taking Swanson's place. A .274 hitter with 5 home runs and 33 RBIs, Perdomo will be the fourth D-Backs player to feature in the Midsummer Classic.

Dansby Swanson can take solace in second consecutive selection

While Swanson will undoubtedly miss the All-Star festivities, it is entirely possible that he might also appreciate the rest. With the standings in the NL Central as close as ever, players like Swanson will need to show up for their teams in a big way when the teams come back from Seattle.

