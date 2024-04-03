Who won the MLB games last night? Results, score, recap & more - April 2

As the 2024 MLB season pushes on, we are beginning to see the first indications of possible powerhouses for the months ahead. On April 2, the league hit the ground running for the first Tuesday of the regular season.

While still too early to tell who will emerge as a dominant club, the day saw several high-profile clashes. Today, we will be profiling some of the most exciting fixtures from yesterday's MLB games.

Top MLB results from Tuesday April 2

Who won Red Sox vs Athletics Game Last Night?

The Oakland Athletics occupied the all-too-familiar position of last place in the AL West when the Red Sox strode into town for a three-game set on Monday. After falling 9-0 to Boston in the opening game of the series, the A's wanted to get back on track.

"Rafaela and Devers defense caps Red Sox(4-2) comebacking. 5-4, 11 inning win at Oakland!" - Dan Roche

However, the Sox came out of the gates swinging. An RBI single from Trevor Story in the first inning paved the way for Jarren Duran to make it 3-0 by the second. Though a homer from outfielder JJ Bleday would make it 4-3 A's, the Sox battled back and won in the eleventh inning by virtue of an RBI groundout from Tyler O'Neill.

Who won Yankees vs D-Backs Game Last Night?

With an early-season record of 5-0 owing to their sweep of the Houston Astros on opening weekend, the Yankees sought to extend their winning streak over the defending NL champs in the desert.

"Christian Walker got every stitch of this one" - MLB

After battling injuries last season, Yankees starter Nestor Cortes was hoping to start the new season with a win. However, things got rough for the Cuban quick after young D-Backs catcher Gabriel Moreno's RBI single made it 3-0.

Cortes would be chased after five innings before Christian Walker's three-run shot solidified the 7-0 Snakes win, handing the New York Yankees their first loss of the season.

Who won Rays vs Rangers Game Last Night?

The Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays linked up for a rematch of the 2023 AL Wild Card Series at the Trop. Unlike that two-game series, which saw the Rangers outscore the Rays 11-1, Tampa Bay was swinging. RBI singles from Yandy Diaz and Randy Arozarena preceded a three-run bomb from Isaac Paredes. Rangers catcher Jonah Heim would knock in a couple, but the Rays still won 5-2.

Who won Dodgers vs Giants Game Last Night?

Shohei Ohtani's Los Angeles Dodgers were looking to keep their spot at the top of the NL West as they played host to the Giants on Tuesday. Giants pitcher Logan Webb made his second start of the season, but was chased after Mookie Betts connected for his MLB-best 5th home run in the third inning. The Dodgers were able to seal the 5-4 victory and maintain their top position.

"Mookie Betts is a monster!" - MLB

