Who won MLB Manager of the Year in the AL and NL this season?

On Tuesday night, the MLB announced the winners of the 2022 Manager of the Year awards for each league. As the results were revealed, MLB fans were treated to some familiar faces as both winners claimed yet another career Manager of the Year award.

In the National League, Buck Showalter claimed his fourth award after leading the star-studded New York Mets to their first 100-win season since 1988. While the team struggled this year in the postseason, the Mets were a force throughout the regular season.

Congrats to Buck Showalter on being named 2022 NL Manager of the Year! The first manager to win the award in 4 separate decades. The first Mets manager to win the award.

"The first manager to win the award in 4 separate decades. The first Mets manager to win the award. Congrats to Buck Showalter on being named 2022 NL Manager of the Year!" - SNY Mets

Showalter beat out the Dodgers' Dave Roberts, the Braves' Brian Snitker, the Cardinals' Oliver Marmol, the Phillies' Rob Thomson, and the Padres' Bob Melvin.

This is the fourth time that Showalter has won the award, but only the first time he has won it in the National League. He first won the award with the New York Yankees in 1994, before going on to win the award again in 2004 with the Texas Rangers. His third win came with the Baltimore Orioles in 2014, before winning it this season with the Mets.

Showalter currently sits 19th on the all-time manager wins list with 1,652 total wins. However, he holds the unfortunate title of having the second-most wins in history without winning a World Series.

Terry Francona wins his third Manager of the Year award

One of the most surprising teams during the 2022 regular season was the Cleveland Guardians. Led by Francona, the Guardians surpassed their pre-season expectations by finishing the year with a 92-70 record and winning the American League Central Division.

Terry Francona has been named American League Manager of the Year for the 3rd time in his Hall of Fame career.

#ForTheLand

"Oh, captain! Our captain! Terry Francona has been named American League Manager of the Year for the 3rd time in his Hall of Fame career. #ForTheLand" - Cleveland Guardians

Francona dominated the voting, beating out Orioles manager Brandon Hyde, the Mariners' Scott Servais, Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker, and the Yankees' Aaron Boone.

This is the third time Terry Francona has won the award with Cleveland, the first one coming in 2013, with the second win coming in 2016. He currently sits 16th all-time in managerial wins with 1,874 victories in the major leagues.

Terry Francona is an all-time great.

"1,874 managerial wins, 3 Manager of the Year awards, and 2 World Series titles. Terry Francona is an all-time great." - MLB

