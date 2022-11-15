Who won MLB MVP in each league last year? | MLB Awards

The 2022 MLB MVP winners are due to be announced this week. Many players had a great season, so fans are finding it difficult to choose a favorite.

The Baseball Writers Association of America will announce their pick for the 2022 MVP on November 17 via the MLB Network. The finalists have already been announced.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Aaron Judge has officially been named an American League MVP Award finalist for the second time in his career Aaron Judge has officially been named an American League MVP Award finalist for the second time in his career https://t.co/9ntAVgB2EE

"Aaron Judge has officially been named an American League MVP Award finalist for the second time in his career" - @ Talkin Yanks

In the American League, Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge and Yordan Alvarez are the finalists. Shohei Ohtani finished the season with an ERA of 2.33 and 219 strikeouts on top of 34 home runs. This makes him unmatched in his ability on both sides of the mound.

Meanwhile, Aaron Judge set a modern record for home runs in a season. The New York Yankees slugger shattered the previous record, set by Roger Maris in 1961, when he clobbered his 62nd homer of the season in October.

The third finalist is Houston Astros star Yordan Alvarez, who finished the season with 37 home runs and 97 RBIs.

In the National League, the MLB MVP finalists are Paul Goldschmidt, Manny Machado and Nolan Arenado. The St. Louis Cardinals boast two finalists in Arenado and Goldschmidt. Arenado was named the best fielder in the league for the sixth straight year while Goldschmidt had the longest hitting streak in baseball this year.

"Congrats to Shohei Ohtani on being voted the 2021 American League Most Valuable Player!" - @ Angels Nation Talk

Shohei Ohtani was the 2021 AL MLB MVP. He claimed the award last season after 46 home runs,100 RBIs, and an ERA of .318. Although his batting has fallen off slightly this season, his pitching numbers are even better.

With 35 home runs and 84 RBIs in 2021, Bryce Harper was the NL MVP. With both metrics down by about 20 each, Harper did not make it to the MLB MVP finalist list this year, but his leadership in the postseason for the Philadelphia Phillies was unmatched.

Bookmakers are setting their bets for the 2022 MLB MVP selections

Although Ohtani and Alvarez are great players who had outstanding seasons, it looks all but certain that Aaron Judge will capture the honor this season. In the National League, things are looking less certain. However, it is expected that Paul Goldschmidt will come away with the prestigous honor. Comment below on who you think may win in 2023.

Poll : 0 votes