Who Won The Triple Crown in Baseball? List of MLB Triple Crown Winners in the last 100 years

The MLB Triple Crown is one of the most prestigious and difficult recognitions any player could ever hope to receive, in any sport. It is reserved for the single-season leader in home runs, RBIs, and batting average.

Needless to say, a Triple Crown winner does not come along very often. This season, Aaron Judge was in the running until the very end. The New York Yankees slugger finished the season leading in home runs and RBIs. However, Judge was eventually bested in batting average by Luis Arraez of the Minnesota Twins.

The last player to win the designation was Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers in 2012. That year, Cabrera had 44 home runs, 139 RBIs, and a batting average of .330.

Cabrera was the first player to win since Mike Yastrzemski in 1967 for the Boston Red Sox. This was the only instance in the modern era when it was won in back-to-back years. Frankie Robinson of the Baltimore Orioles completed the feat in 1966.

Hall of Fame outfielder Ted Williams won the Triple Crown twice for the Boston Red Sox in 1942 and again in 1947. Williams remains the only player in the American League history to have won the historic award twice.

The Negro Leagues, which were discriminatory vehicles that facilitated segregation, also had several winners. Todd Strong, Lennie Pearson, and Josh Gibson all won the recognition between 1936 and 1942. Gibson had a batting average of .417 in 1937 - the highest of any winner.,

The great Lou Gehrig won the award in 1934 as his health began to fail. Gehrig had an average of .363 that season, along with 49 home runs and 163 RBIs for the Yankees.

Jimmy Fox of the Philadelphia Athletics won it the season before, in 1933. That same season, Philadelphia Phillies hitter Chuck Klein also won. This marks the only occasion in which there was a National and American League Triple Crown winner.

Triple Crown remains one of the hardest designations ever

If this article shows anything, it is that the award is harder now to win than it ever was. The evolution of the game has made for much more competitiveness. It is anybody's guess if we will have a winner ever again.

