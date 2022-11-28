Who has won the most World Series in league history? | MLB records

For an MLB player, there can be no higher honor than winning the World Series. Although many players play their entire lives and never get close to grasping a title, some players are fortunate enough to win multiple over their careers.

In terms of actual World Series wins, repeats do not happen at the rate that they used to. The New York Yankees are the team who has won the most titles over the years with 27 titles, 16 more than the nearest team, the St. Louis Cardinals.

Naturally, most players to have won the most World Series played for the Yankees.

Of the top 20 players with the most World Series, only one never played for the Yankees. The player was Eddie Collins, who won six rings with the Philadelphia Athletics and Chicago White Sox between 1910 and 1930.

The most recent multiple World Series winners are also New York Yankees players in Mariano Rivera, Derek Jeter and Andy Pettite. These three players all have five rings each as they won the World Series with the Yankees in 1996, 1998, 1999, 2000, and 2009.

The one player to have won more rings than any other was a Yankees and MLB legend. Yogi Berra won 10 World Series titles while a member of the franchise between 1946 and 1965.

Berra was one of only six players to win the MLB MVP Award three times and is regarded as one of the best catchers of all time.

In second place with nine rings is another New York Yankee, Joe DiMaggio. DiMaggio captured the hearts and minds of a generation of baseball fans when he burst onto the scene in 1936.

Additionally, there are four New York Yankees players who won eight rings with the team. They include Lou Gehrig, Phil Rizzuto, Frankie Crosetti, and Bill Dickey, who all won eight titles with the Yankees over a timespan stretching from 1920s to the 1950s.

Hard to imagine an MLB player these days winning 10 titles

The biggest MLB dynasty of our time are the Houston Astros.

As good as they are, the Astros have only won two titles over the last six seasons. For better or for worse, it appears that the days of players winning eight, nine or 10 World Series titles may be gone forever.

