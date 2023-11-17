Who is Woo Suk Go? Korean relief pitcher pushing for MLB move

Woo Suk Go may be the next star relief pitcher to make the jump to the MLB. The Korean closer has reportedly requested to be posted by his club in the hopes of making a move to North America. At only 25 years old, if Go is indeed posted, he should draw plenty of interest from clubs around the MLB.

"KBO reliever Woo Suk Go has tendered his status with MLB teams. He has a 1.44 ERA in three seasons & has a career-high of 23 saves. He could be a valuable asset for many teams. #MLB #KBO #WooSukGo #Tenders #Baseball" - @MLBaseball_b

The closer for the LG Twins of the Korean Baseball Organization, Woo Suk Go has requested for his team to post him in the hopes of securing a move to the MLB. According to Korean baseball journalist Jee-ho Yoo, the MLB has reportedly inquired about the status of Go's potential posting.

Since 2017, Go has been a member of the LG Twins, making his debut for the club at 18 years old. Over the course of his seven years in the KBO, Go has continued to improve his effectiveness out of the bullpen. In that time, Go has appeared in 368.1 innings, racking up 401 strikeouts while posting a 19-26 record with a 3.18 ERA.

If Go does get posted by the LG Twins, he should draw interest, however, there is no guarantee that he will land an MLB contract. In the case that Go does not receive a contract, he can become an unrestricted international free agent during the 2025-26 offseason.

Woo Suk Go is not the only intriguing name on the international player on the market

While there is no confirmation whether or not Go will be posted for MLB teams this offseason, there is one name that has GMs lining up to secure his signature. Japanese starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto is another dominant Asian pitcher who is expected to be posted this offseason.

"Japanese star righthander Yoshinobu Yamamoto is expected to be posted soon, perhaps early next week. Could get the market moving. Just about every big market team is interested in the righthander who’s only 25. Poised, athletic, dominant." - @JonHeyman

If Yamamoto does get posted by the Orix Buffaloes, he should have no limit to the number of teams hoping to sign the 25-year-old potential superstar. The pitcher has already been linked to the New York Mets, Arizona Diamondbacks, and New York Yankees.

