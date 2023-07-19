Who is Yoshinobu Yamamoto? Meet the Japanese pitcher who could be playing for the Mets soon

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will be 25 next month and is regarded as one of Japan's top pitchers. He currently plays for the Nippon Professional Baseball's Orix Buffaloes but has been linked with the New York Mets.

This year, he has a 1.61 ERA, 110 strikeouts, and 100 1/3 innings pitched. Yoshinobu has won the Eiji Sawamura Award, Japan's version of the Cy Young Award, twice in 2021 and 2022.

Yamamoto has also been an All-Star four times (2018–19, 2021–2022).

On August 20, 2017, Yoshinobu Yamamoto made his NPB debut with the Buffaloes. He concluded the 2021 campaign with an 18-5 record, 193.2 innings thrown, and 206 strikeouts. His season ERA of 1.39 was the lowest in the Pacific League.

"Qualifying pass! Thank you for your encouragement!It's the best 🇯🇵🔥#shohei ohtani#noot bar" - yoshinobu_yamamoto

Yamamoto participated in the 2019 exhibition games against Mexico in the 2019 WBSC Premier12 as a member of the Japan national baseball team. He was chosen for the 2019 exhibition match against Mexico on February 27, 2019. He was chosen at the 2019 WBSC Premier12 on October 1st.

In the National League East, the New York Mets are 18.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves in first place with a record of 43-50 this year. To really contend in 2024, they may need to make a few moves this summer, and Yamamoto could provide the starting rotation an instant boost.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto's playing style

Yoshinobu Yamamoto throws a fastball that averages 94-95 mph (tops out at 99), a tricky splitter, a cutter, and a curveball with a three-quarters delivery. A BB/9 of 2.1 over the course of his NPB career demonstrates his excellent command.

"2023 opening!It was a great opening game!! I will do my best to aim for the best in Japan again this year! The other day, I pitched for the first time in a long time at the 2nd Army facility Maishima! It was very nostalgic 6 years ago when I first pitched. I will continue to do my best without forgetting my original intention. Please provide some support!" - Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Yamamoto had a 15-5 record, a 1.68 ERA, and 205 strikeouts over 193.0 innings thrown in 26 starts for Orix in 2022. He was awarded the Eiji Sawamura Award winner for the second time in a row after the season.

A few months ago, Yamamoto shone at the World Baseball Classic, pitching four scoreless innings with eight strikeouts against Australia in his lone start in the competition. In his lone previous game for Japan, he came out of the bullpen and won against Mexico after giving up two runs over 3.1 innings.

