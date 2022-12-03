Who is Yordan Alvarez's fiancee? Meet Monica Quiros

In the bottom of the sixth inning of Game Six of the 2022 World Series, Yordan Alvarez launched a 450-foot home run over the fence to give the Houston Astros a 3-1 lead. Houston would go on to hold the lead, winning the World Series for the second time in franchise history.

spoke with Game 6 "When I was rounding second base I felt the whole stadium moving, I think it was the fans."

"When I was rounding second base I felt the whole stadium moving, I think it was the fans."

The 25-year-old from Las Tunas, Cuba has been a force in the majors since defecting from his home country. Nicknamed "Air Yordan", Alvarez has hit 98 career home runs in 368 games with the Houston Astros.

In his short time in the majors, Yordan Alvarez won a World Series title, the 2019 American League Rookie of the Year, and was selected to the All-Star Team in 2022. Thanks to his dominant 2022 season, Alvarez finished third in AL MVP voting behind only Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani.

His wife, Monica Quiros Alvarez, a native of Camaguey, Cuba, was born in February 1998. As a young girl, Monica and her family moved to Tampa, Florida, where she attended A.P. Leto High School.

Monica and Yordan Alvarez have two beautiful children named Mia and Jordan. Mia, their eldest, was born on November 6th, 2018, at St. Joseph’s Women’s Hospital in Tampa, Florida. Whereas Jordan was welcomed into the world on July 2nd, 2021.

The young couple tied the knot in 2021. While the Alvarez family kept their nuptials private, they shared an active life online with their two kids and two dogs. While there is no information on Monica's career, she has the important job of maintaining their family. She is also commonly seen at Astros games supporting her husband.

A quick glance at either one of their social media accounts will show that the young couple is thriving; here is hoping they live a long and happy life together.

A look at Yordan Alvarez's 2022 MVP-caliber season

In what was only his third full season (he played two games in 2020), Alvarez was a powerhouse for the Houston Astros. He finished the season with 37 home runs, along with 97 RBIs. Those stats, along with his .306 batting average, led to Alvarez being named to the All-Star Team for the first time, as well as his first career Silver Slugger Award.

Here are Yordan Alvarez's three crucial home runs from the 2022 postseason. This man will be MVP one day.

"Here are Yordan Alvarez's three crucial home runs from the 2022 postseason. This man will be MVP one day."

