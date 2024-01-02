Who is Yoshinobu Yamamoto's trainer, Osamu Yada? Dodgers set to hire Japanese guru behind 25-year-old's NPB success

The Los Angeles Dodgers deal for Yoshinobu Yamamoto worth a stunning $325 million, but the addition won't be solely for the Japanese ace. Yamamoto is bringing his trainer from the Nippon Baseball League and the Dodgers are going to hire him as well. Yamamoto's success has been aided by Osamu Yada, and the Dodgers are doing whatever they can to ensure that success continues in LA.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto's warmup went viral recently, as he throws a javelin lawn dart before pitching. Part of that comes from Osamu Yada, his trainer. All of it seems to make him an elite pitcher, so the Dodgers aren't taking any risks.

Osamu Yada is part of Yoshinobu Yamamoto's unique training and he's been considered a "biomechanical guru" who has shaped the pitcher into the machine he is today.

Dodgers bringing in Yoshinobu Yamamoto's trainer

The Dodgers have added Yoshinobu Yamamoto for 12 years. He is someone who will impact their rotation and make them a lot better as a team. His trainer Osamu Yada's addition is an unheralded addition that could pay massive dividends.

Joel Wolfe, Yamamoto's agent, said this about the trainer via Dodgers Nation:

"There is a guru over in Japan, Yada Sensei. Yada Sensei will be coming over here. The Dodgers and [director of player personnel] Galen Carr, as did other teams, spent a lot of time going to meet Yada Sensei over in Japan. He does a unique style of training both on the pitching side and the training side with Yoshinobu. It’s a combination of breathing, flexibility, yoga and core training."

This move is not entirely uncommon with players posting to the MLB. They have people they're familiar with working for and with, and they often like to bring them along. This is especially true for those coming to a new country for the first time.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto's trainer is coming to LA

However, with the team officially hiring him, it could work wonders for other players. If his methods work and are used by others, previously injury-prone players (Walker Buehler and Tyler Glasnow among others) could benefit by returning to health and form.

