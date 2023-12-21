“Throw the javelin for Japan” “Will he have the flair of Chopra?” - MLB fans impressed by Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s warmup, compare to legendary Olympian

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is about to take the MLB world by storm. For evidence of this, look no further than the interest in his unique workout routine. The superstar pitcher utilizes a javelin throw in his pitching warmup. He's not even an official member of the MLB just yet, but it's already one of the most interesting routines in the sport.

He has plenty of interested parties in his free agency journey, and it seems as if he has plenty of interested fans in his unique approach to warming up. The superstar pitcher does something not many others do, and it has fans talking.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Many believe he has real skills, and others likened him to star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It's not every day that an MLB player uses such interesting tools to warm up for a game. Players have, in the past, used non-baseball items to stretch and warm up for a game, but this is even more unusual.

Nevertheless, the fans believe it's pretty cool, and they also believe that Yamamoto, whose free agency saga continues to burn, is pretty skilled with a javelin. So much so that they want to see him try the Olympics some day.

Where will Yoshinobu Yamamoto sign?

Yoshinobu Yamamoto has more than his fair share of suitors, and he's taking his time deciding between all of them. He recently began accepting offers from the interested parties.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto has plenty of teams interested

Of those interested teams, the New York Yankees are considered the favorites. They do have other teams with real chances to sign him competing for his services as well.

That includes the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets, both viewed as the Yankees' top competitors. They aren't alone, either. There are some teams on the fringe still trying to make a play for the Japanese stud.

That includes the Boston Red Sox and San Francisco Giants. The Philadelphia Phillies have expressed interest as well, so there are tons of teams vying for his services.

The expectation is that he'll sign at least by the end of the year, with many believing his decision will come even sooner than that.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.