"It's a joke!" - Yoshinobu Yamamoto's prolonged free agency draws scathing take from Mad Dug Russo about MLB's offseason format

The MLB offseason lasts a long time. In comparison to other sports, it's not that the distance between the final World Series game and Opening Day is so long, it's that it takes a lot of time for things to happen. Free agency is the main aspect that draws on, and MLB insider Chris Russo is aggravated by it all.

The analyst complained that players take forever to sign. Free agency has been open for multiple weeks now, and basically one or two big free agents have signed.

Russo said:

"The only sport that doesn't is Major League Baseball. I have had enough of basically going all over the place waiting for a morsel of information on some big free agent pitcher who's now going to let us know in the middle of January where he's going to sign his $300 million contract."

He continued his epic rant, shouting into the camera:

"I am so tired of the baseball free agency lasting to Spring Training! Let us put everything to bed and we can relax for three months... Instead, we get dribble, drag information on what guy's going to sign where, if the Mets are going to get Yamamoto, if Snell's available, what can the Yankees do? It goes on and on and on and it's a joke! And it's a major problem. You need an end game!"

He wasn't specifically calling out Yoshinobu Yamamoto, but he did mention him. He's also the current free agent who is embarking on the journey the analyst so despises.

MLB free agency is taking a while

Yoshinobu Yamamoto posted early in the month and he's just now accepting offers after visiting with the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers and more.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is taking his time

It's a long drawn out process, and every other team in baseball is waiting for Yamamoto to sign before they make moves. If the San Francisco Giants miss out on Yamamoto, they'll have to pivot.

That could mean Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery, but it all means one thing: the process slows down significantly. That's what Chris Russo doesn't like.

