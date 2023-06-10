Who are Yu Darvish's parents, Farsad and Ikuyo? Family life of Padres ace explored

Yu Darvish is an important figure in the San Diego Padres rotation. The Japan-born athlete has been highly influential during his time in the MLB. A lot of credit for his success goes to his parents, who stuck by him through his MLB career.

In the last decade, Yu Darvish has established himself as a leading pitcher in the league. After making the move from Japan's Nippon Professional League, the 36-year-old veteran has been selected as a 5x All-Star. He has an overall 100-79 record with a 3.59 ERA and is nearing almost 2000 strikeouts.

Yu has a split nationality as his father, Farsad Darvishsefat, is Iranian, while his mother, Ikuyo, is Japanese. The couple met while at Eckerd College, Florida. In 1982, they moved to Japan, and Yu was born four years later.

Much of Yu's motivation to become a sportsperson comes from his father, who was an athlete in high school. Farsad owned a travel agency and sent his son to Berkshire School, where he actively took part in motocross and played soccer. Farsad joined Eastern Washington University in college before moving to the far east.

Speaking of living in Japan, Ikuyo Darvish, Yu's mother, is currently a resident of Habikino. After Yu moved to play in the MLB, she chose to stay in her home country of Japan. As per her social media, she can be seen making frequent trips to the US to watch her son in action.

Yu Darvish is the eldest of three sons in the family

Yu Darvish has two younger brothers, who have both established themselves in the entertainment industry. Kenta Darvish, 31, is the youngest son in the family. He is currently fighting testicular cancer and has been open about his treatment on social media.

Sho Darvish is the middle child of the family and he also has several followers on YouTube and Twitter. Both of Yu's brothers can be regularly seen visiting him for his practice.

