Who is Zach Neto? All about Angels prospect being called up to the big leagues 

When the Los Angeles Angels selected Zach Neto 13th overall in the 2022 draft, he was expected to hone his skills in the minors before joining the big-league club.

The 22-year old Miami-native takes after Shohei Ohtani insofar as he possesses two-way abilities. Although Neto now plays primarily as a utility infielder, he was a promising pitcher during his college days at Campbell University in North Carolina.

"1st-rder Zach Neto signs with @Angels for $3.5 million (pick 13 slot = $4,412,500) SS, first 1st-rder in Campbell history, career .403 hitter, outstanding bat-to-ball skills, strong arm (up to 93 mph as a reliever)." - Jim Callis

Over three seasons on the mound, Neto posted an ERA of 3.25, and a 5-0 record over 27.2 innings pitched. Neto, however, has not pitched since he started playing in the MiLB.

In 7 games so far in 2023 for the Double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas, Neto has hit .444/.559/.815 with 3 home runs and 10 RBIs.

Zach Neto was called up by the Los Angeles Angels after the team decided to option utility infielder David Fletcher to Triple-A. Fletcher has gone 2-for-16 and has failed to stimulate any offense for his team so far this season.

All 8 of the games that Fletcher has appeared in for the Angels have been starts at shortstop. Seeing as though Neto has not appeared at a position other than shortstop since the summer of 2021 when he played in the Cape Cod Summer League, so that's where manager Phil Nevin will slot him in.

"NETO NATION RISE. The Angels have selected the contract of INF Zach Neto." - Los Angeles Angels

On April 15 2022, Neto appeared in his first ever MLB game against the Boston Red Sox. Playing shortstop and batting in the eighth spot, Neto went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts in his team's 9-7 loss.

The Angels will finish up their series at home against the Red Sox on April 16 before flying cross-country where Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will be the next opponents in Neto's baptism of fire in the MLB.

Zach Neto could be a more important piece of his team than many realize

With Shohei Ohtani looking nearly certain to depart the team next offseason, the Angels have no time to waste when it comes to readying the next generation.

Although Neto is young and wholly inexperienced, the opportunity to play with some of the best players in the world will undoubtedly provide a solid foundation for the next several years of his career.

