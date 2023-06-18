Who are Zach Remillard's parents, Jen and Ernie? White Sox debutant drives late comeback with mom and dad watching

Zach Remillard made his MLB debut with the Chicago White Sox and won the game in the 11th innings against Seattle Mariners. With parents Ernie and Jen Remillard watching the game, fans are curious to know more about the parents of this rookie baseball player.

Zach Remillard was born on Feb. 21, 1994, in Cohoes, New York, to Ernie and Jen Remillard. He also has a brother named Will and a sister-in-law named Mary.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Zach's parents Ernie and Jen Remillard completed 31 years of being together since their marriage. They consider each other their best friends and the love of their lives.

Both Ernie and Jen played a pivotal role in making their son's dreams come true. Zach admitted through his Instagram posts that people say that he's very much like his father. He said that it has helped him become the person that he is today and he considers his father to be the best father he could have asked for.

Both Ernie and Jen seem to be extremely proud of Zach's accomplishments. They always use to attend his pre-game sessions. Now they finally witnessed Zach's MLB debut game from the stadium.

Eernie and Jen have built a loving family around themselves and their sons Zach and Will.

Zach Remillard's baseball career

Zach Remillard on Chicago White Sox Photo Day

Zach Remillard is a newcomer to the major leagues. He attended La Salle Institute and Coastal Carolina University. He was selected by the Chicago Red Sox in the 10th round of the 2016 MLB draft.

Remillard has been associated with various minor league teams like Arizona League White Sox, Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, Winston-Salem Dash, Birmingham Barons, and Charlotte Knights. He opted for free agency at the end of his minor league career. In his minor league career, he has notched up a batting average of .253 along with 57 home runs, 268 RBIs and 71 stolen bases. He also has an OBP of .326 and an OPS of.704.

In 2023, he re-signed a minor league contract with the Chicago Red Sox. His 2023 MiLB stats are a batting average of .236 with five home runs along with 25 RBIs and 13 stolen bases. Additionally, he also has an OBP of .344 and an OPS of .698.

He made his MLB debut against Seattle Mariners and improved everyone by tying the game in the ninth inning and winning it in the 11th inning. He is the first White Sox player to reach base four times in his debut game after Johnny Callison in 1958.

Now that he's made his MLB debut, he has to keep up with his baseball skills to help the team win in future games.

Poll : 0 votes