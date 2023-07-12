Who is Zack Gelof? Athletics prospect set to make MLB Debut vs Twins

The Oakland Athletics will be calling up Zack Gelof to their active roster ahead of a series against the Minnesota Twins. Gelof is a utility player in the minor leagues, and will most likely be utilized as an outfielder in his debut. He is currently ranked as the third best prospect in the Athletics organization.

He has proven to be consistent offensively at the highest levels of the minor leagues, and will hope that can translate. His batting average of .304 and 12 home runs so far this year made him the ideal candidate for promotion. This report that he will be called up comes just days after his brother, Jake Gelof, was drafted by the Dodgers.

Athletics beat reporter Martín Gallegos commented on the promotion on Twitter, and explained the corresponding moves.

Martín Gallegos @MartinJGallegos A’s are adding No. 3 prospect Zack Gelof to their 40-man roster and plan to call him up in time for Friday’s series opener against the Twins at the Coliseum, per source.



Gelof seemingly confirmed the iminnent promotion on his personal Twitter.

A big league debut is always a special moment for a player and his team, and Gelof will hopefully be playing like it.

The Oakland Athletics will probably facilitate more promotions for other prospects like Zack Gelof

Zack Gelof at Oakland Athletics Photo Day

It is not uncommon for teams to start calling up their prospects after the All-Star Break. Especially teams that are well out of the playoff hunt. It allows them to evaluate their up-and-comers, and show them off to potential trade partners. Teams around the league will soon be looking to stock up on prospects, and Gelof could be the perfect fit.

On the other hand, the Athletics will get to see him against other MLB teams and determine how ready he is. If he shows-out against the Twins, he'll earn himself more opportunities.

