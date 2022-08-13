"Whole country is disappointed" "So f****ng pathetic" - Toronto Blue Jays fans enraged by shut out loss to the Cleveland Guardians

The Toronto Blue Jays were blown out at home by the Cleveland Guardians in a game that was never close. The Blue Jays gave up 14 hits and were only able to put three of their own on the board. This is not a recipe for success. The final score of 8-0 is representative of how the teams played. While the final score can be misleading, that is not the case here.

Not only was there a lack of offensive production from the Blue Jays, they seemed to have no answer for the bats of the Guardians. This loss devastated fans of the Toronto Blue Jays, who expected a lot better from their team.

Being the only team representing an entire country is both a gift and a curse. While there are many more potential fans being funneled towards Toronto, they bring plenty of added pressure. So when games like this happen, the reaction is all the more boisterous.

The Toronto Blue Jays have been the second-best team in the American League East for most of the year, behind only the New York Yankees. While they may still be able to make a playoff push, this loss has tempered expectations. While it's only one loss, it could be emblematic of the teams' greater struggles that will plague them in the postseason.

Paul Ash @Foster52RED @BlueJays How about Vlad and Bichette et al actually produce? I mean, they can’t get more than 1 hit against a pitcher like Quantril? Joke @BlueJays How about Vlad and Bichette et al actually produce? I mean, they can’t get more than 1 hit against a pitcher like Quantril? Joke

Kent Phillips @Papapumpdaddy @BlueJays What is going on with this team. With the offence this team is supposed to have why are we getting shut out. Even though there were 8 runs given up you still need to score 1. @BlueJays What is going on with this team. With the offence this team is supposed to have why are we getting shut out. Even though there were 8 runs given up you still need to score 1.

B.I.D.D.Y. @NotoriousB1D @BlueJays Why are we having such a terrible August?! @BlueJays Why are we having such a terrible August?!😭

It wasn't just fans on Twitter who aired their grievances, fans in the building let the Blue Jays hear their anger.

The Blue Jays had tons of confidence coming into the 2022 season, but that confidence has slowly withered. Now, after getting shutout by the Cleveland Guardians, championship aspirations are fading quickly.

LeonMcManjiaHolm @NickolaiKipper @BlueJays 29-39 vs .500+ teams. 34 of the remaining games against those teams. We aren’t a playoff team sadly. 1 lefty in the pen when healthy. 1 good left bat in the lineup. 2 good starters, 3 with stripling. 3-4 good pen arms. No small ball or manufactured runs. All home runs or nothing. @BlueJays 29-39 vs .500+ teams. 34 of the remaining games against those teams. We aren’t a playoff team sadly. 1 lefty in the pen when healthy. 1 good left bat in the lineup. 2 good starters, 3 with stripling. 3-4 good pen arms. No small ball or manufactured runs. All home runs or nothing.

The Blue Jays will have to play well over the coming weeks to win back their fans' trust and confidence.

Toronto Blue Jays can't let this blow out loss from the Cleveland Guardians define their season

Cleveland Guardians v Toronto Blue Jays

As difficult as it may be, the Blue Jays need to move on from this loss. It's still possible for their stars like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette to bounce back and lead their team to a championship. However, if this begins a trend of giving up when down in games, they can kiss the World Series goodbye.

With the talent the Toronto Blue Jays have, they should be a threat in the playoffs, as long as they have the right mentality. If they bring the same energy into the playoffs that they brought today, they will be embaressed on an even grander stage.

