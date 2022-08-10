"Whole team made of glass" "This team is cursed" - More frustration piles on for Chicago White Sox fans as shortstop Tim Anderson faces IL spell due to torn ligament

As the playoff race intensifies, there’s more bad news coming the way of Chicago White Sox fans. Shortstop Tim Anderson will be out of action for a substantial period owing to an injury.

The nature of Anderson’s injury is believed to be a torn ligament in his hand. According to MLB insider Russell Dorsey, Anderson is expected to miss 4-6 weeks, and surgery could be needed down the line.

"White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson will be out 4-6 weeks with a torn ligament in his hand, source tells @BallySports and @Stadium. Surgery is a possibility." - Russell Dorsey

The news arrived as a significant blow to the White Sox, who are trying to make the playoffs for the third year running.

They have dealt with a plethora of injuries this year. Left fielder Eloy Jimenez, third baseman Yoan Moncada, catcher Yasmani Grandal, and closer Liam Hendriks all faced significant time off and returned last month.

Center fielder Luis Robert returned last week, leaving the White Sox with a full lineup for the first time this year. That touch of good fortune turned out to be pretty short-lived. Naturally, White Sox fans are extremely frustrated.

The White Sox are 55-53 so far this term, two games behind the American League Central-leading Minnesota Twins and one game off the Cleveland Guardians.

In the Wild Card picture, they are 2 1/2 games behind the Seattle Mariners for the AL’s final spot. Some fans, however, don’t appear to be very hopeful.

It hasn’t been revealed exactly when the injury happened. Anderson appeared to hurt himself in the ninth inning against the Texas Rangers on Saturday, which was his last plate appearance.

The Chicago White Sox need to find ways to cope without All-Star shortstop

Anderson began a two-game suspension on Sunday, which led to the White Sox calling up prospect Leryn Sosa to provide cover. The latest development is likely to spell more chances for the 22-year-old shortstop.

Anderson’s absence at the top of the order is due to be felt by the Chicago White Sox. The starting shortstop for the AL All-Star team this year has slashed .301/.339/.395 so far, with 25 RBIs and six homers.

His return timeline pencils him in for a comeback sometime between mid and late September.

The final day of the regular season is on October 5. This means that the Chicago White Sox will need to pull their weight in Anderson’s absence in order to make the playoffs.

