Why was A.J. Hinch ejected? Tigers manager booted from game while his team is being no-hit by Astros

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch's day ended early on Friday as he was ejected in the seventh inning. Hinch took exception to a borderline strike that sent Detroit slugger Javier Baez to the bench.

After Baez had a few words for the home plate umpire, Hinch came out and got right in the umpire's face. The umpire let him go for a quick second before sending him to the showers.

It was a frustrating night for Detroit's offense. They could not get to Houston's Framber Valdez. Valdez went seven innings, giving up zero hits on six strikeouts and five walks.

Houston would lose the no-hit bid in the eighth inning when red-hot Kerry Carpenter stepped in the box to pinch-hit. He singled to right, putting the Tigers in the hit column.

Detroit's pitching kept them in the game. A.J. Hinch made the right call by starting Matt Manning on the mound. He only gave up one run on one hit while striking out three batters.

It has been a rough season for A.J. Hinch and the Detroit Tigers

2023 has not treated A.J. Hinch and the Detroit Tigers well. They sit in third place in the American League Central with a record of 58-69. They sit 7.5 games behind the Minnesota Twins, who lead the division.

The offense has been hard to come by this season. They rank among the worst teams in nearly every offensive category.

The team has been lackadaisical at times, which led to Javier Baez's benching early in the season.

After forgetting how many outs there were, Baez was taken out of the game. It seemed to have worked, as Baez caught fire at the plate when he was put back in the lineup.

For a team that has a bright future ahead of them, this will be a season fans will want to forget.