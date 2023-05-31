Why was Alex Cintron ejected? Astros hitting coach tossed from dugout vs Twins

During a recent game between the Houston Astros and the Minnesota Twins, Astros hitting coach Alex Cintron found himself ejected from the dugout. The incident occurred in the eighth inning when Cintron had a heated exchange with the home plate umpire, resulting in his ejection from the game.

Umpire Jerry Layne steps into the box and gets in Jeremy Peña’s face after Jeremy disagrees with the call



The altercation began after Astros rookie infielder Jeremy Pena was called out on strikes, prompting Cintron to voice his disagreement with the call. It is unclear exactly what was said during the exchange, but it was evidently enough for the umpire to take action and eject Cintron from the game.

Alex Cintron's ejection came as a surprise to many, as hitting coaches are typically not directly involved in confrontations with umpires. Their role primarily focuses on working with players to improve their hitting techniques and strategies. However, emotions can run high in the heat of competition, and in this instance, Cintron's frustration got the better of him.

The Astros coaching staff and players have had a history of contentious interactions with umpires in recent years. In 2020, Astros manager Dusty Baker was ejected multiple times during the regular season, and the team as a whole had the highest number of ejections in the league. This latest incident involving Cintron adds to the Astros' reputation for being a fiery and passionate team.

It is worth noting that umpires have a challenging task of making split-second decisions in high-pressure situations. While disagreements between players, coaches, and umpires are not uncommon in baseball, it is essential for all parties involved to maintain respect and professionalism on the field.

Following Alex Cintron’s ejection, what was the game’s result?

Following his ejection, Alex Cintron left the dugout and watched the remainder of the game from the clubhouse. The Astros went on to win the game against the Twins, securing a 5-2 victory.

Disciplinary action against Alex Cintron or any further consequences resulting from the incident have not been announced at the time of this writing. However, it is likely that the Astros organization will address the situation internally and remind their coaching staff and players about the importance of maintaining composure and sportsmanship.

While emotions can occasionally run high in the world of professional sports, it is crucial for all individuals involved to handle disagreements in a respectful and constructive manner. As the Astros move forward, they will likely use this incident as a learning opportunity to emphasize the importance of maintaining professionalism both on and off the field.

