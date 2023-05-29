Lance McCullers injury update: Health status and expected recovery timeline for Houston Astros pitcher

It's been a difficult few seasons for Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. as the star pitcher has struggled to remain on the field. Aside from the 2021 season, the starter has not pitched more than 100 innings since 2018. While he has had difficulties remaining healthy, when he is right, he is a fierce strikeout artist who is among the best in the game.

The 29-year-old has yet to appear in a game for the Houston Astros this season, and it seems likely that it will still be sometime before he takes to the mound again. According to Astros manager Dusty Baker, Lance McCullers Jr. is no longer throwing off of the mound, which is a key step in the recovery process.

Chandler Rome @Chandler_Rome Lance McCullers Jr. is no longer throwing off a mound, Dusty Baker said.



“We have to take it slow with Lance until we know that he’s 100 percent. That’s where it is right now,” Baker said. Lance McCullers Jr. is no longer throwing off a mound, Dusty Baker said.“We have to take it slow with Lance until we know that he’s 100 percent. That’s where it is right now,” Baker said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Lance McCullers Jr. is no longer throwing off a mound, Dusty Baker said. 'We have to take it slow with Lance until we know that he’s 100 percent. That’s where it is right now,' Baker said." - @Chandler_Rome

While the team has said that they are simply slowing down his rehab process, it is not an optimistic outcome for the former All-Star. Although the Houston Astros have done well without him this season, posting a 31-21 record, the team would undoubtedly benefit from his presence in the starting lineup.

McCullers Jr. seemed primed to play a major role for the Houston Astros heading into the 2023 campaign, the veteran suffered a strained right forearm during spring training, which has kept him out of action all season.

TheMetaLibrarian2007 @kitchenRat21 Lance McCullers Jr. with another setback. I feel bad for him. We need a starter. Who’s out there? Joe Kelly. No damn way. He’s only good for an inning anyway. #Ready2Reign Lance McCullers Jr. with another setback. I feel bad for him. We need a starter. Who’s out there? Joe Kelly. No damn way. He’s only good for an inning anyway. #Ready2Reign

"Lance McCullers Jr. with another setback. I feel bad for him. We need a starter. Who’s out there? Joe Kelly. No damn way. He’s only good for an inning anyway. #Ready2Reign" - @kitchenRat21

Houston general manager Dana Brown recently suggested that a return to the pitching rotation sometime after the All-Star break was a possibility, this recent update from Dusty Baker is a discouraging one. It's unclear how long the Astros will be without the star pitcher, but it's safe to say that he won't be returning any time soon.

Lance McCullers Jr. is not the only key pitcher missing from the Astros' rotation

While the absence of McCullers Jr. has already been felt by the team, he is not the only pitcher missing from the rotation. The team has lost other key pitchers Luis Garcia and Jose Urquidy to injuries, with Garcia set to miss the remainder of the regular season after undergoing Tommy John Surgery.

Houston Astros @astros RHP Luis Garcia underwent ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction surgery (Tommy John) on his right elbow today. RHP Luis Garcia underwent ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction surgery (Tommy John) on his right elbow today. https://t.co/lfMUXeLjed

"RHP Luis Garcia underwent ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction surgery (Tommy John) on his right elbow today." - @astros

Poll : 0 votes