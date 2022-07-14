"Why does this always happen to us" "I mean what the actual f*** is going on" - New York Yankees fans are stunned after allowing three straight home runs to the Cincinnati Reds

The Cincinnati Reds have left the New York Yankees and their fans in disbelief after hitting three straight homers. Yankees pitcher Luis Severino just could not catch a break in the second inning of the game. For the Cincinnati Reds batters, it looked more like batting practice than a live game.

It certainly didn't look like a game against the top team in the American League. The Cincinnati Reds were quick to post a video of their back-to-back-to-back home runs to Twitter.

Cincinnati Reds @Reds BING BONG

BING BONG

BING BONG BING BONGBING BONGBING BONG https://t.co/sc9hWc2gi0

This sequence left fans of the New York Yankees devastated. Many seemed to not know how it could have happened.

Warning: Explicit Language Below

Gary @GaryyD @TalkinYanks I mean what the actual fuck is going on @TalkinYanks I mean what the actual fuck is going on

Despite a dominant season thus far, Yankees fans still think they are tremendously unlucky. For some fans, no amount of success will give them confidence in their team.

The Reds gave themselves a 4-0 lead over the Yankees and shocked the MLB world. Few picked them to be competitive in this series, let alone hitting three straight dingers.

Cincinnati Reds' three home runs cause New York Yankees fans to despair

The Reds are causing trouble for the Yankees

The Yankees and their fans have been riding high all season, and this might be the game that brings them back down to earth. With the most wins in the MLB, the New York Yankees are expected to steamroll most of their opposition. The second inning of this game had many of their fans questioning that expectation.

The Yankees have lost three straight matches. If it gets to four at the hands of the Reds, they might be in trouble.

This recent slump has been downplayed by many in and around the New York Yankees organization. However, as it continues, more and more fans are becoming convinced that the team has deeper issues.

Jim Cassell @JimmyC_Dos @TalkinYanks All our best pitchers and hitters slumping at the same time, like everyone is feeding off each other’s bad performances. It’s ok though, I have been told that the Yankees are not in a rough stretch, it’s just bad luck… @TalkinYanks All our best pitchers and hitters slumping at the same time, like everyone is feeding off each other’s bad performances. It’s ok though, I have been told that the Yankees are not in a rough stretch, it’s just bad luck…

If this had happened against a team like the Houston Astros or Boston Red Sox, fans would be more understanding. Unfortunately, it came from the Cincinnati Reds, who have been a far cry from competitive this season.

Frank Delligatti @originalPhrank @TalkinYanks I thought the Reds give up the most HRs, not hit them?!?! @TalkinYanks I thought the Reds give up the most HRs, not hit them?!?!

If the Yankees allow this moment to become a monument, it will get in their heads. There are some who fear that the team has become complacent after such a terrific start.

Mackenzie McAninch @MackenzieMPhoto @TalkinYanks They just don't look hungry for a win anymore. Haven't in over a week @TalkinYanks They just don't look hungry for a win anymore. Haven't in over a week

The New York Yankees are facing a four-game losing streak after this incredible offensive display from the Cincinnati Reds. Thankfully, they will have the upcoming All-Star break to try and get back on track and return to their winning ways.

