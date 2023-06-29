Why did Andrew McCutchen tweet 'Furries'? Pirates slugger’s years long tradition explained

Pittsburgh Pirates veteran Andrew McCutchen tweeted out the same one word he has done for years when it becomes applicable, 'Furries'. The term refers to a group of people who don costumes that look like animal characters, and are often literally furrie. The group holds a convention in Pittsburgh annually, and when they do, McCutchen takes notice.

Not only does he take notice, he marks the occasion with a tweet that has become iconic for fans around the league. Not only is the tweet hilarious in it's simplicity, it also means McCutchen is about to heat up. This year it hit especially hard since it is his first season back with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

McCutchen posted the tweet in the early hours of the morning.

"Furries" - Andrew McCutchen

This video from Foolish Baseball highlights that it is more than just a fun tweet, there is a statistical correlation between McCutchen and the event.

Of course, correlation is not causation but it is an amusing situation that McCutchen has built up over the years. If it proves true yet again in 2023, this has the chance of reaching the levels of legendary baseball myths.

Andrew McCutchen's return to the Pittsburgh Pirates has been one of MLB's best storylines

Few things in sports make fans feel better than when a long-time, beloved player returns to their original team. We saw it in most recently with Albert Pujol's return to the St. Louis Cardinals. Now, McCutchen is hitting .277 and has nine home runs while leading his team to a record few expected them to have at this point.

The Pirates are only five games back of the lead in the division, so a playoff run is not outside the realm of possibility. It's hard not to be romantic about baseball, and McCutchen's story is capturing hearts and minds across the country.

