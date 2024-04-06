"Why did they approve the move then?" - Athletics fans frustrated as MLB teams express discontent over A's ballpark uncertainty

The Oakland Athletics are leaving the city as they plan to shift to a new ballpark built in Las Vegas. In the meantime, the A's have reached a deal with Sacramento's Triple-A ballpark, Sutter Health Park for the 2025–27 MLB seasons. The deal also includes a one-year extension option if the Las Vegas ballpark isn't built in time.

Amid the city-wide protests from fans, even other organizations are "disgusted" with the way the A's have handled the whole ballpark situation, per ESPN's Buster Olney. This comes since A's relocation plan is not fully settled.

Organizations are also assuming that A's revenue will be down to pennies, with one official even saying, "This makes us all look bad."

However, fans expressed frustration with the move and said teams shouldn't have approved it in the first place.

"Why did they approve the move then," one fan said.

"I'm an @Athletics fan who lives in Sacramento.....you would think I'm happy??? No way am I happy about this scam that Fisher is getting away with. Manfred is a weak commish! I will not give Fisher any of my $$$. He walked away from Oakland at the finish line in sight! @mlb done," one fan took a dig at the league.

"And yet all 30 teams voted unanimously in favor of the move in November," another expressed the same sentiment.

Some fans asked for owners to take a stand.

"Talk is cheap, why don’t the owners stand up and do something about it. It’s an embarrassment for the league at this point," one fan questioned.

"This is just other owners trying to look good and pretend like they “spoke out.” In reality, this means nothing and is entirely irrelevant," another quipped.

"What a shame that there was no way for them to prevent it," one fan wrote.

Before the Sacramento move, Oakland Athletics and city representatives tried working out a deal

The Oakland Athletics wanted to work out a deal to remain in the Coliseum before their imminent move to Las Vegas. According to the Las Vegas Journal, both parties couldn't agree on an extension.

The city offered a five-year deal at $97 million, which the club officials countered with a two-year, $17 million deal. Since the contract discussions didn't go through, the Oakland Athletics reached a deal with Sacramento's minor league ballpark.

“We explored several locations for a temporary home, including the Oakland Coliseum. Even with the long-standing relationship and good intentions on all sides in the negotiations with Oakland, the conditions to achieve an agreement seemed out of reach,” Fisher said in a statement.

“We understand the disappointment this news brings to our fans, as this season marks our final one in Oakland," the statement added. "Throughout this season, we will honor and celebrate our time in Oakland, and will share additional details soon."

If everything goes through, the Oakland Athletics will have a new ballpark to play in starting the 2025 season.

