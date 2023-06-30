Why was Aroldis Chapman traded to Rangers? Former Royals relief pitcher sent to American League contenders

Flamethrower Aroldis Chapman has been acquired in a trade by the Texas Rangers. Texas got Chapman, and the Kansas City Royals received Cole Ragans and outfield prospect Roni Cabrera.

The Rangers have certainly upgraded their bullpen with this move. Chapman has been pitching well this year. In 31 appearances this season, Chapman had compiled a 2.45 ERA with 53 strikeouts.

Kansas City Royals @Royals We have traded LHP Aroldis Chapman to the Texas Rangers in exchange for LHP Cole Ragans and OF Roni Cabrera.



Ragans, a 40-man roster player, has been optioned to Omaha (AAA) and Cabrera has been assigned to the Royals Dominican Summer League team. We have traded LHP Aroldis Chapman to the Texas Rangers in exchange for LHP Cole Ragans and OF Roni Cabrera.Ragans, a 40-man roster player, has been optioned to Omaha (AAA) and Cabrera has been assigned to the Royals Dominican Summer League team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It was a no-brainer move for the Royals, who don't have much hope of a turnaround this season. They are one of the worst teams in the league, with a record of 23-58. With Aroldis Chapman in the final year of his contract, getting some value for him will help the team down the road.

Codify @CodifyBaseball Aroldis Chapman is now a Texas Ranger! Aroldis Chapman is now a Texas Ranger! https://t.co/tKUbVZEs9B

The Rangers already have an established closer in Will Smith. Chapman will likely be used as a set-up man in the seventh or eighth innings. It will be tough for opposing hitters to score runs against the Rangers late in games.

Acquiring Aroldis Chapman is huge for the Texas Rangers

Toronto Blue Jays v Kansas City Royals

The Texas Rangers have lived up to the hype they built over the offseason. They are first in the American League West with a 49-32 record. They hold a five-game lead over the Houston Astros.

Texas has remained strong despite losing ace pitcher Jacob deGrom. The team announced on June 6th that deGrom would be done for the remainder of the season as he has Tommy John surgery. Pitchers like Nathan Eovaldi, Jon Gray, and Andrew Heaney have been more than impressive with deGrom out.

The emergence of Aroldis Chapman in the bullpen makes this pitching staff scary. Opposing hitters aren't going to have an easy time scoring runs against the Rangers. Whether it's their starters or bullpen, this team has elite talent and is on a mission.

Poll : 0 votes