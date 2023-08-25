Why is Astros $4,500,000 catcher Martin Maldonado still starting? Backup Yanier Diaz is outperforming veteran in nearly every category

Houston Astros veteran Martin Maldonado has gotten most of the catching duties this season. He has appeared in 93 games this season while still battling hitting woes.

Over the last three seasons, he has failed to reach a batting average above .200. He is hitting .180/.250/.318 with 10 home runs and 26 RBIs. Throughout Maldonado's 13-year career, a .234 batting average is the best he has done.

Despite this, manager Dusty Baker loves Maldonado behind the dish. In an interview with Yahoo Sports, he said that Martin Maldonado's years of experience are mainly why the Astros have stuck by his side.

"He's my field general," said manager Dusty Baker. "Yainer right now is at West Point learning war strategy, whereas Maldy's already been at war"

Some in the organization would like to see the team move to Yainer Diaz as the team's backstop. The young slugger has appeared in 83 games and is hitting .287/.305/.538 with 18 home runs and 46 RBIs.

But, manager Dusty Baker feels that Diaz still has some things to learn behind the dish. Diaz will get some reps at catcher, but the team will stick by Maldonado this season.

Dusty Baker feels the team is more prepared with MArtin Maldonado behind the dish

Pitching has been one of the Houston Astros strong suits over the last few seasons, and Martin Maldonado should be thanked for that. Pitching coach Brent Strom even did so during the 2021 season.

"He's been invaluable" said Brent Strom.

It is not all about the statistics; Baker could not state that enough. Maldonado instills confidence in his pitchers, has a great relationship with the guys he catches, and has an excellent knowledge of the game.

The Astros are confident with the guys on their roster and want to capture yet another World Series title.