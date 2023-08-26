Why were Joey Gallo and Rocco Baldelli ejected? Twins slugger and manager booted from game vs Rangers

A tale as old as time, Minnesota Twins hitter and manager Joey Gallo and Rocco Baldelli have been ejected from a game. The game against the Texas Rangers got heated in a hurry after Gallo struck out on a controversial call. While arguing that call, Baldelli quickly followed him out of the game.

Baldelli and Gallo have both had their fair share of ejections this season and are continuing to add to the list. Playing with emotion can serve many players, and coaches, well but it needs to be tempered. If it happens too often, it can quickly become a problem for the entire team.

Aaron Gleeman shared a summary of what led to the ejections and why on Twitter.

"Home plate umpire Carlos Torres ejected Joey Gallo and Rocco Baldelli. On a related note: Dane Dunning got 10 called strikes in the first three innings, and half of them weren't strikes" - Aaron Gleeman

This is not the first time this pair was ejected at the same time, which shows a good level of confidence from the manager to the player. This also led to a confrontation between the two sides, with no strikes thrown. Get it? Strikes.

Dan Hayes on Twitter shared the details of the faceoff.

"Absolute chaos at Target Field as Sonny Gray hits Mitch Garver, who homered earlier. Garver took a step toward the mound and had to be held back by the plate ump. Benches and bullpens empty. No punches but a lot of jawing" - Dan Hayes

Just one ejection had quite an impact on the game.

The Minnesota Twins need Rocco Baldelli and Joey Gallo to finish games

Joey Gallo has been a surprising sucess with the Twins and Rocco Baldelli is clearly able to motivate his team. Being able to stay on the field whenever they can is paramount to their success in the modern MLB.

As they attempt to stave off the Cleveland Guardians, the pair of them need to be as available to the team as possible.