Why was the Atlanta Braves' big hat home run celebration banned? Here's why MLB pulled the plug

The Atlanta Braves’ big hat home run celebration has been banned by the MLB due to contractual obligations. The Braves had been using an oversized baseball cap with the team’s logo on it in the dugout to celebrate their home runs.

However, the celebration came to an abrupt end when New Era, the company that owns an exclusive contract with MLB, reached out to inform the league and the Braves that the oversized cap violated their agreement.

How did the Braves’ big hat celebration start?

The Braves’ big hat celebration began at the start of the season when a fan tossed the hat into their dugout, and the team decided to adopt it as a new tradition whenever home runs were scored.

However, fans noticed that the team had stopped wearing the big hat in recent games, leading to questions about its fate. The news of the ban came when More Than Sports, the company that produced the big hat, posted a message on Twitter acknowledging that the celebration was no longer permitted.

While the Braves’ big hat home run celebration was popular, it ultimately fell foul of the MLB’s contractual obligations. The league has an exclusive agreement with New Era to produce and distribute all on-field headwear, which means that teams cannot use other brands during games or in official celebrations.

New Era’s decision may seem petty to some fans, but it was a necessary step to protect the league’s commercial interests and maintain the integrity of its brand partnerships.

Sponsorships and partnerships are important for the league and individual teams for the growth and financial stability of the sport. This case highlights the importance of contracts and commercial agreements in sports and shows that even seemingly minor infractions can have significant consequences.

