Why is Blake Snell’s injury not a priority concern for Dodgers? Reasons explored 

Blake Snell has suffered another injury setback this week, but one MLB insider has explained why the Los Angeles Dodgers are not too concerned about it. The LA club boasts arguably the most talented pitching staff in the MLB but has suffered several injuries this season, mostly among their pitchers.

While it could be a huge concern for other teams, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal explains why the Dodgers are not too worried about Snell and focused on the playoffs instead.

Snell started the 2025 season well, recording a 2.00 ERA over the two starts he made before being forced into the IL due to shoulder inflammation. Further tests showed nothing serious but as he was throwing the ball around this week, he felt further discomfort and was shut down once again. He has dodged a bullet in the sense that tests still show no long-term injury, but the chronic nature of the injury should be cause for concern.

Speaking on the "Foul Territory" podcast, Rosenthal explains why the Dodgers are more focused on making the playoffs rather than Snell's setback:

"Any time you have a pitcher with arm trouble, it's concerning. The difference with the Dodgers is they have other options. They've got Tony Gonsolin coming, they've got Clayton Kershaw coming and at some point, Shohei Ohtani is going to pitch again.

"So they have this depth that other teams simply cannot match. And because they have that depth, they have the ability to shut down pitchers if they're not quite right, take their time with pitchers who are injured... They're not going to push it with any of these guys because what they are trying to do is point everything toward October," he added.

While the Dodgers have plenty of pitching depth to cover for their injuries, they are not doing too well in terms of the NL West table. They are currently third in the division and it would be foolish to take anything for granted in the ultra-competitive NL.

Dodgers manager shares latest update on Blake Snell injury

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed on Friday that Blake Snell's MRI result has been positive and the pitcher has not suffered a new injury.

Speaking to the media about the situation, Roberts said via DodgersBeat:

"He had an MRI yesterday morning and there's no new findings... We feel, given the findings of the MRI, that we dodged a bullet."

Roberts added that Snell will most likely get an injection to help the healing process, but it remains to be seen when and where he will resume his pitching program. As of now, the pitcher is expected to return to his rehab program soon, while the timeline for his return to MLB action remains uncertain.

