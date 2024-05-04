Why was Blue Jays slugger Bo Bichette ejected? Exploring what led to the heated exchange on Saturday

Toronto Blue Jays slugger Bo Bichette's day ended early on Saturday. The slugger was ejected in the fifth inning in Saturday's matchup against the Washington Nationals.

On a 3-2 count with two outs, Bichette was rung up on a questionable strike three call. After he spiked his helmet into the ground to display his frustration with the call, he was tossed by the umpire.

It was a borderline call, but the pitch looked to be just outside of the zone. However, his day would end after going 1-for-3. Isiah Kiner-Falefa came in for Bichette after he was tossed.

Blue Jays slugger Bo Bichette is getting frustrated at the plate

Toronto Blue Jays - Bo Bichette (Image via USA Today)

Two-time MLB All-Star Bo Bichette is struggling early into the 2024 season. After finishing the 2023 season with a .306 batting average, he is hitting .198 through 30 games.

Blue Jays Manager John Schneider wanted to shake things up and take the pressure off two-time American League hits leader. After hitting third for much of the season, Bichette found himself hitting in the five-hole on Saturday.

After the game, Schneider spoke with the media about Bichette. He stated that the slugger will be fine, he is just frustrated with how his at-bats have been going this season.

"He's frustrated. He hit the ball hard twice yesterday. I think he's really getting better. When he's getting his good swings off, he's going to be fine." - said Schneider.

All it takes is one good game for a slugger like Bichette to find his groove again. Do not expect him to be down too long, even if he has moved down in the order. he just wants to help his club win.

"I haven't done anything, really, to produce and we've struggled as a team, so I think it's the right time to switch things up. If I have to be the one that goes down, then that's fine with me" - said Bichette.

