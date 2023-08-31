Why did the Brewers sign Josh Donaldson? NL Central leaders add former MVP in time for playoff push

On Thursday, the Milwaukee Brewers announced they had signed Josh Donaldson to a minor league deal. This comes just a few days after the New York Yankees released him from the roster.

Donaldson has struggled since coming over to New York during the 2022 season. He played in 165 games for the Bronx Bombers, hitting .207/.293/.385 with 25 home runs and 77 RBIs.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While he will report to Triple-A, some expect him to be on the big league roster soon. MLB insider Bob Nightengale reported that Josh Donaldson is expected to be on the major league roster within a week.

Expand Tweet

That would put Donaldson on pace to return for a series against the New York Yankees. And if sports fans know one thing, it is that athletes tend to be at their best when facing the team that got rid of them.

Josh Donaldson could be a huge help for the Milwaukee Brewers

New York Yankees v Oakland Athletics

The Milwaukee Brewers have their eyes set on the postseason. They lead the National League Central with a record of 74-59. They hold a three-game lead over the Chicago Cubs.

While they lead the division, they have some holes in their lineup, especially at third base. They have split time between Brian Anderson and Andruw Monasterio at the position.

Both Anderson and Monasterio have played various other positions this season. Anderson has seen time in the outfield, while Monesterio has bounced around the infield.

Bringing in Josh Donaldson gives Milwaukee a great glove at third base, allowing Anderson and Monesterio to fill in where they are needed. That is an added bonus if Donaldson can figure it out offensively.

This was a great deal for the Brewers, who will not be hurt much if things do not turn out as expected.