Why was Bruce Bochy ejected? Veteran Rangers manager tossed after verbal outburst

Veteran Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy found himself ejected from a crucial game against the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field, and it all came down to a heated dispute over balls and strikes. The incident occurred in the top of the seventh inning, with the game hanging in the balance at 3-2 in favor of the Rangers.

Expand Tweet

Prior to his ejection, Bochy reflected on the mounting frustration within the Rangers’ organization as they struggled to find their offensive groove. Bochy had been vocal about the team’s recent struggles at the plate, acknowledging that some players weren’t "locked in."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Are Bruce Bochy’s Texas Rangers still in the hunt for the last wild card spot?

This candid assessment came on the heels of a four-game losing streak during which the Rangers managed to score only eight runs. Star players like Corey Seager, Jonah Heim, Nathaniel Lowe, and Mitch Garver had been struggling to find their form, further exacerbating the team’s offensive woes.

Before the game, the Texas Rangers had a four-game losing streak, which caused Bruce Bochy to express discontent during a pre-game press conference.

Despite boasting a formidable lineup, the Rangers had slipped into a tie with the Seattle Mariners for the third and final Wild Card berth, putting their playoff hopes in jeopardy. Bochy recognized the urgency of the situation and emphasized the need for the team to rediscover their offensive rhythm in the remaining 12 games of the season and their current series against the Red Sox.

As Bochy’s ejection demonstrated, emotions are running high, and the Rangers are keenly aware that they need to turn things around quickly if they hope to secure a coveted playoff spot.