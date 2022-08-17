"Why can we beat up on contenders all day but crumble to average and bad teams" "This team will definitely lose in the first round as is" - Houston Astros fans discouraged by loss to Chicago White Sox

The Houston Astros lost their second straight game to the Chicago White Sox, this time losing 4-3. A home run from Jose Altuve was not enough to propel the Astros over their opponents. These are two teams with very different playoff destinies, making the upset a nice surprise for the White Sox.

The Astros seemingly have the American League West crown secured, while the White Sox pursue the AL Central crown. The Astros have the best record in the AL, so seeing them drop two straight is a surprise.

For many fans, the quality of the teams they lose to is also a surprise.

𝕁𝕖𝕣𝕖𝕞𝕪 😤 @HtownJ99 @astros Why can we beat up on contenders all day but crumble to average and bad teams. Makes no sense @astros Why can we beat up on contenders all day but crumble to average and bad teams. Makes no sense

Losses like these can lead to overreactions when the issues are likely not as deep as the fans' worst fears.

Idiotic Comment @CommentIdiotic @astros This team will definitely lose in the first round as is. @astros This team will definitely lose in the first round as is.

The Houston Astros still have time to get back onto their ideal course, with this likely being a slight deviation.

#Astros @astros Something and someone needs to step up and fix this dip in the “culture”…and quick. Disagreeing, publicly on the mound, making bad managerial decisions, mental and physical mistakes on the field, and playing down to the competition is not a mark of a champion. @astros Something and someone needs to step up and fix this dip in the “culture”…and quick. Disagreeing, publicly on the mound, making bad managerial decisions, mental and physical mistakes on the field, and playing down to the competition is not a mark of a champion.#LevelUp#Astros

As often happens after Astros losses, manager Dusty Baker was under fire for constructing this lineup. Baker has been a great leader for the Astros this season, but fans still expect better. There are some who will only be satisfied with a World Series win and nothing short of that is deemed acceptable.

Where the hell is Stanek and why TF aren’t we getting Mancini more playing time in LF for October???? Get him in the damn lineup @astros Dusty is terrible!!!!Where the hell is Stanek and why TF aren’t we getting Mancini more playing time in LF for October???? Get him in the damn lineup @astros Dusty is terrible!!!!Where the hell is Stanek and why TF aren’t we getting Mancini more playing time in LF for October???? Get him in the damn lineup

Htownforever @HTownForever32 @astros If we had a good manager who liked winning mancini would be batting second and Chas would be in the outfield.. but sadly we have dusty baker @astros If we had a good manager who liked winning mancini would be batting second and Chas would be in the outfield.. but sadly we have dusty baker

With the fewest losses to choose from of any team in the AL, these back-to-back losses to an inferior opponent sting.

It's possible that the Chicago White Sox played this game with more vigor than there opponents, since this game meant much more to them.

Dsanch🎮 @txdanny @astros To be fair the white Sox are playing for their playoff lives. Astros can still split. @astros To be fair the white Sox are playing for their playoff lives. Astros can still split.

Since this is a four-game series it has not been lost yet, but the Astros will need to play better than they did today.

2) Jeremy Peña’s inability to lay off a slider is comical, even for a rookie. He has shown no improvement either.

3) Watching 6-9 of this lineup hit makes me want to take a toaster bath. @astros 1) Dusty Baker has no feel for his pitching staff.2) Jeremy Peña’s inability to lay off a slider is comical, even for a rookie. He has shown no improvement either.3) Watching 6-9 of this lineup hit makes me want to take a toaster bath. @astros 1) Dusty Baker has no feel for his pitching staff. 2) Jeremy Peña’s inability to lay off a slider is comical, even for a rookie. He has shown no improvement either. 3) Watching 6-9 of this lineup hit makes me want to take a toaster bath.

These losses remind fans that their team is not unbeatable; no matter how talented they are.

With the MLB season being 182 games, there are bound to be some difficult to explain losses.

The Houston Astros know what it takes to win it all, and losses like these will not be enough to deter them.

Houston Astros fans need to have faith in their championship caliber team

Houston Astros v Chicago White Sox

The Astros will have struggles along the way to October, but difficulty is what elevates teams to greatness. Without hardship, the team will fall apart when the pressure is raised in October.

The Astros will have a chance to avenge these two losses soon, and if they are able to, the fans' fears will be assuaged. Until then, their concerns over the team do hold validity. However, this Astros team is not one that you want to bet against when the stakes are the highest.

