"Why couldn’t he do this on the Yankees bro" "Gallo just needed to leave New York" - Joey Gallo's broken-bat homer for Dodgers triggers mockery of New York Yankees for letting him go at trade deadline

Joey Gallo has been a polarizing figure in the baseball sphere. After becoming an All-Star in a floundering Texas Rangers squad, he found himself in the Bronx with the New York Yankees. This could arguably be the most disastrous stage of his career, as he was then traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers during this year's deadline.

In tonight's game against the San Francisco Giants, Joey Gallo hit a bizarre broken bat home run. The three-run home run gave the Los Angeles Dodgers the go-ahead run in the bottom of the second inning.

"[email protected] broke his bat hitting this homer! 😮" - @ MLB

It was Gallo's fourth home run for the Dodgers and his 16th of the season. The slugger is also inching his way back to a respectable average. Compared to his .159/.282/.339/.621 slash line in New York, he is now batting .206/.315/.476/.791 in 63 at-bats for the Dodgers.

This, in turn, initiated more talk of whether the Yankees made a mistake in letting Gallo go to another playoff contender for almost nothing.

Christina @chrissyt00 @MLB @JoeyGallo24 Not being a Yankee looks good on him @MLB @JoeyGallo24 Not being a Yankee looks good on him

The mockery continues not only for the Yankees organization, but also their fans as fans from other fanbases continue to troll them for not seeing value in Gallo. Some made fun of the situation, while others interpreted that Gallo just wasn't cut out for the bright lights in New York.

Hope @lineofhope @MLB @JoeyGallo24 See what happens when you make your own player feel like shit Yankee fans. Karma baby. @MLB @JoeyGallo24 See what happens when you make your own player feel like shit Yankee fans. Karma baby.

It is still a talking point with no conclusion in the foreseeable future. For now, it seems that Joey Gallo is free of stress and is focusing on his baseball fundamentals—regardless of the location.

Joey Gallo's Los Angeles Dodgers career

Joey Gallo was traded to the Dodgers in exchange for Double-A pitcher Clayton Beeter. So far, he has managed to match expectations and has looked in better shape than he did with the Yankees.

Gallo has 13 base hits, two doubles, a triple, four homers, and 13 RBIs in 63 at-bats for the Blue Crew. He has been a worker in the rotation for the Dodgers, who lacked outfield depth.

The veteran has also had a productive month of September so far. He is batting .250 with an OPS of .583; a far contrast from his numbers with the Yankees.

