"Rooting on Joey Gallo’s downfall" "Good riddance to this loser" - New York Yankees fans unable to stop hating on Joey Gallo's success as a Dodger

Joey Gallo's experiment with the New York Yankees was an absolute nightmare. During his time spent in the pinstripes, Gallo was a liablity, predictably forcing fans to run him out of New York. However, it seems that Gallo has turned over a new leaf with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports



The Yankees can’t stop losing



The Curse of Gallo lives on @short_porch Joey Gallo can’t stop hittingThe Yankees can’t stop losingThe Curse of Gallo lives on @Starting9 Joey Gallo can’t stop hitting The Yankees can’t stop losing The Curse of Gallo lives on @Starting9 @short_porch https://t.co/MDshwfjrUv

Since joining the Dodgers, Gallo has put up some great numbers, albeit a small sample size. Through 26 plate appearances, Gallo has been batting .261, slugging a whopping .696, totaling 1.042 OPS. He also has three home runs in nine games, looking like a completely different player.

With the Yankees this season, Joey Gallo was among the worst players in Major League Baseball. Through 82 games played with the Yanks, Gallo has averaged .159 with a .621 OPS. When he left the squad, he had fewer hits than Aaron Judge had home runs, which was insane on both ends.

It is safe to say that Gallo was hated by Yankees fans this season. However, this hate is growing as Gallo shows off with Los Angeles. This also comes with New York having a terrible start to the second half of their season. Perhaps trading away Gallo cursed the squad?

Joey Gallo is still very talented, and it appears that the New York pressure might have gotten to him. In multiple interviews, Gallo has spoken about his experiences with fans in New York, and it was not positive. However, many Yankees fans place the blame completely on him rather than themselves.

Tim @KingTReyDay20 @barstoolsports @Starting9 @short_porch I speak for all Yankee fans when I say.. We do not care. None of us miss him. @barstoolsports @Starting9 @short_porch I speak for all Yankee fans when I say.. We do not care. None of us miss him.

brooklyn @brooklynyanks @barstoolsports @Starting9 @short_porch Joey Gallo statistically was the worst Yankee player of all time. Think about that. Good riddance to this loser @barstoolsports @Starting9 @short_porch Joey Gallo statistically was the worst Yankee player of all time. Think about that. Good riddance to this loser

A lot of this hate coming from New York fans is because of their recent performances. Since the All-Star break, the Yankees team has not appeared to be the same. Let's take a look into the New York Yankees' abysmal past few weeks.

Was Joey Gallo the glue holding the Yankees together?

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees

Since trading away Joey Gallo on August 2nd, the Yankees have won two games, holding a record of 2-11. This includes a five-game losing streak and an ongoing three-game losing streak. They are not just losing to good teams either, as they just lost a series to the Boston Red Sox.

Taffer @BKtaffer @barstoolsports @Starting9 @short_porch The Yanks might beat the single season win record. Or at least that’s what everyone was saying a month ago @barstoolsports @Starting9 @short_porch The Yanks might beat the single season win record. Or at least that’s what everyone was saying a month ago

The Yankees once had the best record in the MLB by a wide margin, and now that is not the case. Their lead in the American League East has shrunk to nine games when it was once almost 20. They really need to turn it around in these final weeks of the season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif