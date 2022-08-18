"Rooting on Joey Gallo’s downfall" "Good riddance to this loser" - New York Yankees fans unable to stop hating on Joey Gallo's success as a Dodger

Joey Gallo's experiment with the New York Yankees was an absolute nightmare. During his time spent in the pinstripes, Gallo was a liablity, predictably forcing fans to run him out of New York. However, it seems that Gallo has turned over a new leaf with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Since joining the Dodgers, Gallo has put up some great numbers, albeit a small sample size. Through 26 plate appearances, Gallo has been batting .261, slugging a whopping .696, totaling 1.042 OPS. He also has three home runs in nine games, looking like a completely different player.
With the Yankees this season, Joey Gallo was among the worst players in Major League Baseball. Through 82 games played with the Yanks, Gallo has averaged .159 with a .621 OPS. When he left the squad, he had fewer hits than Aaron Judge had home runs, which was insane on both ends.
It is safe to say that Gallo was hated by Yankees fans this season. However, this hate is growing as Gallo shows off with Los Angeles. This also comes with New York having a terrible start to the second half of their season. Perhaps trading away Gallo cursed the squad?
Joey Gallo is still very talented, and it appears that the New York pressure might have gotten to him. In multiple interviews, Gallo has spoken about his experiences with fans in New York, and it was not positive. However, many Yankees fans place the blame completely on him rather than themselves.
A lot of this hate coming from New York fans is because of their recent performances. Since the All-Star break, the Yankees team has not appeared to be the same. Let's take a look into the New York Yankees' abysmal past few weeks.
Was Joey Gallo the glue holding the Yankees together?
Since trading away Joey Gallo on August 2nd, the Yankees have won two games, holding a record of 2-11. This includes a five-game losing streak and an ongoing three-game losing streak. They are not just losing to good teams either, as they just lost a series to the Boston Red Sox.
The Yankees once had the best record in the MLB by a wide margin, and now that is not the case. Their lead in the American League East has shrunk to nine games when it was once almost 20. They really need to turn it around in these final weeks of the season.