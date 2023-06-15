Why was Dave Martinez angry? Nationals manager's post-game press conference one for the ages

Dave Martinez of the Washington Nationals is a manager who knows the game. After a 16-season stint as a player in the MLB, Martinez has been the manager of the Nats since 2018.

Credited for leading the team to the 2019 World Series, Martinez has seen some high highs and some low lows. Now with a record of 26-40, the Nationals have the worst record in the National League.

During a rematch of the 2019 World Series on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, things got fiery on the field. In fact, Martinez was so emphatic about his choice that he brought photo evidence to back up his position at the post-game conference.

The play in question occured during the ninth inning against the Houston Astros. With the bases loaded and one out, Astros outfielder Jake Meyers hit a ball to shortstop CJ Abrams. After throwing home to record an out, catcher Keiber Ruiz hit Meyers on his way to first, allowing Jose Abreu to score and win the game for the Astros.

"Wild Wednesday Walkoff." - Houston Astros

As soon as the score was called, Dave Martinez rushed to the field to argue the call. In the view of the Washington Nationals, Meyers was clearly off the base path, meaning that he should have been called for interference.

Following the game, Dave Martinez brought a printout photo of Jake Meyers, showing that the center fielder was clearly running to first base on the grass. As per league rules, any player hit with a ball who is not on the path can be called as out.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Davey Martinez was so mad after tonight’s loss he printed out a picture of the umpires missed call Davey Martinez was so mad after tonight’s loss he printed out a picture of the umpires missed call https://t.co/JWXoqxnwez

"Davey Martinez was so mad after tonight’s loss he printed out a picture of the umpires missed call" - Talkin' Baseball

The walk-off loss represented the 40th of the season for the Nationals. The team now sits in last place in the AL East, fifteen games behind the first-placed Atlanta Braves.

Dave Martinez shows passion despite every reason not to

It's an open secret in Washington that the Nats have no plans on pushing for the postseason, at least not for several years. The team's moves to trade generational talents like Juan Soto shows that they are decidedly in an era of rebuilding.

While it's easy to lose sight of small battles with such a dismal record, Dave Martinez' passion shows us what good managing is; the ability to stand up for your players and principles even when just about nothing is going your way.

