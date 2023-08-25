Why was David Popkins ejected? Twins hitting coach booted from game vs Rangers

Minnesota Twins hitting coach David Popkins saw his day come to an early end on Thursday. He was ejected after arguing the strike zone from the dugout after Jorge Polanco struck out looking.

This is not the first time Popkins has been ejected this season. He was ejected in late July for the same reason. After Joey Gallo struck out looking, Popkins jolted out of the dugout to give the crew a piece of his mind.

Popkins took a page out of manager Rocco Baldelli's book, who is no stranger to letting umpires know exactly how he feels. Baldelli has been ejected 15 times throughout his career.

Popkins' ejection brought life to his squad. They rallied to beat the Rangers by scoring three unanswered runs in the eighth inning. Micahel A. Taylor was the hero as he launched two home runs.

David Popkins and the Minnesota Twins are looking to cruise toward a division championship

The Minnesota Twins are looking to maintain their lead in the American League Central for the remainder of the season. They hold a 66-62 record, which puts them 6.5 games ahead of the Cleveland Guardians.

The AL Central is one of the more uncompetitive divisions in the league. The Detroit Tigers, Chicago White Sox, and Kansas City Royals all have records under .500. That is not a knock on the Twins. They have no control over how competitive teams in their division will be.

Minnesota does not have a roster full of stars. They have a roster of players that grind out at-bats and hit home runs at an impressive clip. The Twins are ranked fifth in the league in terms of home runs, thanks to David Popkins.

It will be interesting to see if this team has enough to make a run in the postseason.