Why did David Wells tape Nike logo on Yankees jersey at Old-Timers' Day? Former pitcher's bizarre reasoning, explored

Former New York Yankees legend David Wells was seen with a piece of tape covering the Nike sign on his jersey at Old-Timer's Days. When asked about it, he stated that if he were playing today, he would burn a hole through it.

Wells had a few things to say about Nike, Major League Baseball, and Bud Light over their "woke" culture. He is not a fan of the direction a lot of companies are going in, and would like things to return to the way they were.

David Wells had a couple more things on his mind that he felt he needed to speak on. He believes that today's players are coddled and thinks more struggling players need to be sent to the minors for a wake up call.

David Wells thinks baseball has gotten soft

David Wells went on to recall an insatance between him and his teammates Jorge Posada. After a poor pitching performance, Posada grabbed Wells and slammed him into a pillar in the New York Yankees clubhouse.

Posada was not happy with Wells' performance and noticed that he gave up on the mound, and he let Wells have it. This incident stuck with Wells throughout his career and still today.

Wells does not think things like that happen in today's game. He does not believe that MLB players care enough to send a message like that to their teammates.

Wells also went on to give his take on how analytics have taken over the game and how he is not a fan. He thinks that it is ruining the game because players do not have free will to play as themselves.

It is safe to say that Wells does not like the direction the game has gone and is headed in the future.