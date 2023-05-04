Why was Derek Shelton ejected? Pittsburgh Pirates manager tossed after NSFW rant

On May 3rd, the Pittsburgh Pirates faced off against the Tampa Bay Rays in what turned out to be a contentious game. In the eighth inning, Pirates manager Derek Shelton was ejected from the game after a heated argument with the umpires.

Derek Shelton was upset with how the pitch clock was being run, which led to a delay in the game. He argued with the umpires, claiming that the clock had not been started and stopped properly, and that it was causing confusion for his pitchers.

According to various reports, the argument escalated quickly, with Derek Shelton unleashing an epic tirade on the umpires. He was eventually ejected from the game and had to be restrained by his coaching staff as he made his way back to the dugout.

What did the umpire say to Derek Shelton?

After Shelton had been arguing about the "poor use" of the pitch clock, the umpire took his mask off and turned to him screaming:

"I don't know. Do I look like I have a clock buzzer? I'll start it there. I run the f...ing clock, don't worry about the clock. That's my job, not your job."

The incident quickly made headlines, with many fans and analysts questioning Derek Shelton’s behavior. Some argued that he went too far in his criticism of the umpires, and that his outburst was unnecessary.

However, others defended Shelton, pointing out that the use of the pitch clock has been a point of contention in baseball all season. They argued that Shelton was simply standing up for his team and advocating for fair play.

Regardless of where one stands on the issue, it is clear that the incident had a significant impact on the game. With Shelton ejected, the Pirates were left without their manager for the rest of the game and ended up losing the game 8-1.

In the aftermath of the incident, Derek Shelton took responsibility for his actions and apologized to his team and the umpires. He acknowledged that he should have handled the situation differently, and vowed to do better in the future.

This incident serves as a reminder of the passion and intensity that can be found in baseball. While it is important for coaches and players to maintain their composure on the field, it is also natural for emotions to run high in the heat of the moment. It is ultimately up to each individual to find a balance between the two, and to strive for fairness and respect in all aspects of the game.

