Why was Derek Shelton ejected vs Reds? Pirates manager, bench coach and pitching coach tossed in the 6th inning

Pittsburgh Pirates' manager Derek Shelton, bench coach Don Kelly and pitching coach Oscar Marin were ejected on Sunday following a call by the umpire which led to a walk, first Derek Shelton came on the field and expressed his disagreement, he was tossed out the game and this followed the rest of the ejections. The call by the umpire seemed right, it was a ball but the Derek Shelton seemed furious with the call.

Pirates Manager Derek Shelton furious with umpire's call

This was a rare instance in MLB, not very often you see three ejections around the same play. Mike Rabelo, the third base coach took over as the acting manager after the ejections.

Pittsburgh Pirates need to buckle up

Pirates have had a decent season so far, their record is 53-64 which isn't too good but they still can make a run for the playoffs if they manage to get on a winning streak. They currently stand 4th in the NL Central, 11 games behind.