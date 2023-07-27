Why did Devin Williams change his bio to Swing & Miss Merchant? Trade rumors swirl as Brewers closer updates Instagram

Milwaukee Brewers closer Devin Williams showed his class once again on Wednesday when he tossed a perfect inning against the Cincinnati Reds.

He retired the side in just 10 pitches, striking out two batters. Williams has been outstanding this season with a 1.56 ERA and 0.99 WHIP in 41 games.

While those numbers certainly grab your attention, it’s Williams’ social media that caught the eyes of eagle-eyed fans on Friday.

The 28-year-old updated his Instagram bio which now reads “Swing & Miss Merchant” and that has got people speculating ahead of August 1.

"Devin Williams has updated his Instagram bio" - Devin Williams

However, with the Brewers leading NL Central, they have no reason at all to be sellers at trade deadline. Hence, it is extremely unlikely that Williams is headed anywhere. His new bio is most likely referring to his impressive performances on the mound this season.

Williams has been outstanding this term. He is now a key player in the Brewers' bullpen. His ability to miss bats is evident, with a 13.2 K/9 rate. He's also reliable in high-pressure situations, recording 26 saves with only two blown opportunities.

Devin Williams has completely dominated the Reds in 2023

It is fair to say that Devin Williams has had the Cincinnati Reds’ number this season. The Brewers have faced the Reds nine times this month and Williams has come out on top every time.

The 2023 All-Star has struck out 17 Reds batters over 8.2 innings, while also notching six saves. According to MLB insider Curt Hogg, Williams became only the second reliever ever to record 15+ strikeouts and no hits or runs allowed against a single opponent in the same season.

"Swing & Miss Merchant"? You can see why now.

Curt Hogg @CyrtHogg



Devin Williams becomes just the second reliever in MLB history to throw with 15+ strikeouts and no hits or runs allowed in a season against a single opponent. He struck out 17 in 8.2 innings against the Reds this year. Also from today's win:Devin Williams becomes just the second reliever in MLB history to throw with 15+ strikeouts and no hits or runs allowed in a season against a single opponent. He struck out 17 in 8.2 innings against the Reds this year. twitter.com/Todd_Rosiak/st…

There were big shoes to fill in the Brewers bullpen after Josh Hader left the club last year. However, Williams has done extremely well in his first year as a full-time closer. As far as late inning situations are concerned, Milwaukee are in safe hands.