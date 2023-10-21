Why was Dusty Baker ejected? Astros manager booted from game 5 of ALCS

A furious Dusty Baker was ejected in the eighth inning of Game 5 of their American League Championship Series against the Texas Rangers on Friday. The Astros manager got into a heated argument with the umpires after a bench-clearing brawl broke out between the two teams. As a result, Baker and pitcher Bryan Abreu were both ejected from the game in a moment of high tension.

Dusty Baker is currently the oldest manager in the MLB and has been around the major leagues for several decades now. Having started his career as a player in the 1960s, he went on to become a coach and then a manager. He has been hugely successful as a manager and has already led the Astros to a World Series title last year.

The incident started when a Bryan Abreu fastball struck Adolis Garcia in the arm, who squared off with Houston catcher Martin Maldonado. It resulted in a brawl that cleared both benches and ultimately resulted in both Abreu and Garcia being ejected from the game.

Baker then got into an argument with the umpiring crew for tossing his pitcher and ended up getting ejected himself. However, it could have been the spark that his team needed to make their amazing comeback.

Manager Dusty Baker's ejection inspires ALCS comeback from the Astros

The Texas Rangers were in a strong position at the end of the sixth inning, with Adolis Garcia hitting a huge three-run home run off Justin Verlander to give his team a crucial lead against the Houston Astros.

However, a brawl in the eighth involving Garcia led to a charged-up atmosphere in the stadium, which the Astros took advantage of. Following multiple ejections in the aftermath of the brawl, Jose Altuve launched a go-ahead three-run home run to clinch the game for Houston.

With two games remaining in the ALCS, Dusty Baker's Astros are only one win away from making the World Series while the Rangers now have their backs against the wall. Game 5 was a truly exciting and tense affair that produced some unbelievable baseball, and we can expect more of the same in the coming games.