"Why didn't he do this earlier in the offseason, why do this now?" - MLB analyst questions timing of Corey Seager's sports hernia surgery

Texas Rangers slugger Corey Seager's Opening Day availability is a question mark. The World Series MVP underwent a sports hernia surgery on Tuesday and will miss most, if not all, of spring training.

Seager had been dealing with the issue since the postseason. His initial plan was to take the offseason to rest and recover, but the issue was not resolving itself, leading to surgery.

As spring training is right around the corner, the timing of the surgery is odd. He could have had this surgery earlier in the offseason, which is something A.J. Pierzynski questioned on Foul Territory TV.

"The question I have, and the question I think everybody has is why didn't he do this earlier in the offseason, why do this now?" asked Pierzynki

This was not an issue that recently developed. Corey Seager was playing with this injury when the Rangers were in the World Series. Why not have the surgery right after the season ends and be ready for camp?

"Hernias are not something that miraculously goes away over night. I mean there's something you have to go in and have surgery on, especially as a position player" said Pierzynski.

Now, Seager will have to rehab and return to the lineup. However, he should not feel like he has to rush back. The team has decent depth and could handle the middle infield if needed.

Rangers need Corey Seager healthy with how competitive the AL West seems to be

All eyes are going to be on the Texas Rangers this season. They are coming off their first World Series as an organization and will have a target on their backs all season long.

"Astros are going to be there with them all year, Mariners have made some moves to stay with them" said Pierzynski.

The AL West is shaping up to be a tough division. The Houston Astros have gotten stronger this offseason with their addition of Josh Hader. And you can never count out the Seattle Mariners with the level of talent they have among their young players.

If they want a shot at another World Series title, Corey Seager and the rest of the Rangers must get and remain healthy all season long. The team starts spring training on February 23 against the Kansas City Royals in Surprise, Arizona.

